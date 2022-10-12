Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Josh Anderson puts the Habs on top with seconds remaining Let’s see if this one will hold up. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Oct 12, 2022, 9:56pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Josh Anderson puts the Habs on top with seconds remaining Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images There’s no time to come back from this one. Josh Anderson buries it post and in with 17 seconds on the clock.It's 4-3 Habs! pic.twitter.com/mdOjiAOfA5— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 13, 2022 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 1: Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs TSM: Off to a good start [Highlight] Josh Anderson puts the Habs on top with seconds remaining [Highlight] Sean Monahan nets his first as a Hab View all 8 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: Off to a good start [Highlight] Sean Monahan nets his first as a Hab [Highlight] Cole Caufield scores his second goal of the season [Highlight] Cole Caufield scores his first goal of the season Habs vs. Maple Leafs: Game thread Game 1: Habs vs. Maple Leafs Loading comments...
