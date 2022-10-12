Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet (English), TVA Sports (French)

Streaming: ESPN+, Sportsnet Now

The 2022-23 season kicks off for the Montreal Canadiens at home, versus their rivals from Toronto.

This year’s season debut finds the teams in very different places: the Maple Leafs confident in their roster and expecting their group to finally take the next step and challenge for a Stanley Cup, the Habs starting to build their way back into contention in the league with a crop of very young talent.

Montreal will have three rookies making NHL debuts. On the blue line, one of the top prospects, Kaiden Guhle, will start his career as a top-pairing defenceman, and Arber Xhekaj turns an exceptional 2021-22 campaign in the OHL into a starting role as well. The defence corps also features Jordan Harris and Johnny Kovacevic, who have a combined 14 games of NHL experience.

Up front, Juraj Slafkovský will be a main focus after being selected first overall at the NHL Draft. He made steady progress throughout the pre-season, and starts off with two very capable linemates in Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher who should help ease him into a tough matchup right off the bat.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #17 Josh Anderson #91 Sean Monahan #77 Kirby Dach #68 Mike Hoffman #20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher #32 Rem Pitlick #71 Jake Evans #63 Evgenii Dadonov

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Jonathan Drouin, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Mike Matheson

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Michael Bunting Auston Matthews Mitch Marner William Nylander John Tavares Denis Malgin Pierre Engvall Alexander Kerfoot Calle Jarnkrok Zach Aston-Reese David Kampf Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Morgan Rielly T.J. Brodie Jake Muzzin Justin Holl Mark Giordano Rasmus Sandin