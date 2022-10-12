Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: Sportsnet (English), TVA Sports (French)
Streaming: ESPN+, Sportsnet Now
The 2022-23 season kicks off for the Montreal Canadiens at home, versus their rivals from Toronto.
This year’s season debut finds the teams in very different places: the Maple Leafs confident in their roster and expecting their group to finally take the next step and challenge for a Stanley Cup, the Habs starting to build their way back into contention in the league with a crop of very young talent.
Montreal will have three rookies making NHL debuts. On the blue line, one of the top prospects, Kaiden Guhle, will start his career as a top-pairing defenceman, and Arber Xhekaj turns an exceptional 2021-22 campaign in the OHL into a starting role as well. The defence corps also features Jordan Harris and Johnny Kovacevic, who have a combined 14 games of NHL experience.
Up front, Juraj Slafkovský will be a main focus after being selected first overall at the NHL Draft. He made steady progress throughout the pre-season, and starts off with two very capable linemates in Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher who should help ease him into a tough matchup right off the bat.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|#22 Cole Caufield
|#14 Nick Suzuki
|#17 Josh Anderson
|#91 Sean Monahan
|#77 Kirby Dach
|#68 Mike Hoffman
|#20 Juraj Slafkovský
|#28 Christian Dvorak
|#11 Brendan Gallagher
|#32 Rem Pitlick
|#71 Jake Evans
|#63 Evgenii Dadonov
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|#21 Kaiden Guhle
|#58 David Savard
|$54 Jordan Harris
|#26 Johnny Kovacevic
|#72 Arber Xhekaj
|#6 Chris Wideman
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|#34 Jake Allen
|#35 Samuel Montembeault
Scratched: Jonathan Drouin, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Mike Matheson
Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Michael Bunting
|Auston Matthews
|Mitch Marner
|William Nylander
|John Tavares
|Denis Malgin
|Pierre Engvall
|Alexander Kerfoot
|Calle Jarnkrok
|Zach Aston-Reese
|David Kampf
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Morgan Rielly
|T.J. Brodie
|Jake Muzzin
|Justin Holl
|Mark Giordano
|Rasmus Sandin
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|Matt Murray
|Ilya Samsonov
Loading comments...