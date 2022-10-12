 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

A new season begins.

By Justin Blades
Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: Sportsnet (English), TVA Sports (French)
Streaming: ESPN+, Sportsnet Now

The 2022-23 season kicks off for the Montreal Canadiens at home, versus their rivals from Toronto.

This year’s season debut finds the teams in very different places: the Maple Leafs confident in their roster and expecting their group to finally take the next step and challenge for a Stanley Cup, the Habs starting to build their way back into contention in the league with a crop of very young talent.

Montreal will have three rookies making NHL debuts. On the blue line, one of the top prospects, Kaiden Guhle, will start his career as a top-pairing defenceman, and Arber Xhekaj turns an exceptional 2021-22 campaign in the OHL into a starting role as well. The defence corps also features Jordan Harris and Johnny Kovacevic, who have a combined 14 games of NHL experience.

Up front, Juraj Slafkovský will be a main focus after being selected first overall at the NHL Draft. He made steady progress throughout the pre-season, and starts off with two very capable linemates in Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher who should help ease him into a tough matchup right off the bat.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #17 Josh Anderson
#91 Sean Monahan #77 Kirby Dach #68 Mike Hoffman
#20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher
#32 Rem Pitlick #71 Jake Evans #63 Evgenii Dadonov

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic
#72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Jonathan Drouin, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Mike Matheson

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Michael Bunting Auston Matthews Mitch Marner
William Nylander John Tavares Denis Malgin
Pierre Engvall Alexander Kerfoot Calle Jarnkrok
Zach Aston-Reese David Kampf Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Morgan Rielly T.J. Brodie
Jake Muzzin Justin Holl
Mark Giordano Rasmus Sandin

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Matt Murray Ilya Samsonov

