Adam Engström signs a one-year contract extension with Rögle BK

Adam Engström has signed a contract extension with SHL team Rögle BK for another year, meaning that he is under contract with the Swedish club until the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Engström has had a good start to the campaign, playing in three different competitions. The defender has nine points (three goals and six assists) in four games with Rögle’s U20 squad. He has also played seven out of nine SHL games with the main team, tallying a goal and averaging 10:11 of ice time per game. Finally, Engström has one goal in six CHL games, where he averaging 11:28 TOI per game but most recently logged over 20 minutes against the Zürich Lions, one of Europe’s premier teams.

Engström’s contract extension means that the third-round selection will not be able to suit up for the Laval Rocket in 2023-24 until after the conclusion of the SHL season. Given that the defender does not currently have a Montreal Canadiens contract anyway, all signs indicate that Engström will play the entire 2023-24 season in Sweden.

Engström arrived in Ängelholm during the offseason from Djurgårdens IF, and he’s quickly made a name for himself.

“We are very happy with Adam’s first days with the club. He has shown great maturity in his actions and how he can handle the game in both the SHL and CHL,” said Rögle’s assistant sports director Hampus Sjöström (translation courtesy Patrik Bexell).

“He’s working hard to evolve his game and we see huge potential in him. We’re happy that he has signed a new contract that extends through next season.”

Engström returned the sentiment when approached for comment by Bexell. “I’m happy to have signed a new contract,” the defender said over the telephone. “We’ve talked about [the possibility] for a while, but it’s a long season [so there was no rush]. I’m happy that they’ve shown that sort of confidence in me [so early on].”

Engström feels that Rögle is a great place to develop, and he feels good to have committed to the club for another year: “I gain more confidence with each game I play at this level [SHL and CHL]. I just have to continue to improve, and to show off what I can do in order to grab a spot higher up in the lineup.”

The Montreal prospect won’t be watching tonight’s Canadiens season opener though, with puck drop scheduled for 1 AM in Sweden: “I have a game tomorrow and I need the rest. I’ll check the highlights as soon as I wake up.”

Listen to what Rögle BK general manager Chris Abbott and head coach Cam Abbott thought of Adam Engström prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, in this episode of Habsent Minded: