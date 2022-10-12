Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- On developing players, bringing balance, and defying the odds: a Q&A with Martin St-Louis. [Sportsnet]
- St-Louis is looking forward to the challenge that his young blueline corps will present. [RDS]
- The future starts now for a Habs roster that features a new captain and a multitude of rookies. [Montreal Gazette]
- Pat Hickey’s season preview: the good, the bad, and the ugly. [Montreal Gazette]
- This season will likely require patience from everyone. [La Presse]
- Members of the Canadiens discuss the situation surrounding Hockey Canada. [La Presse]
- Slowly, but surely, Logan Mailloux’s rehabilitation continues within the Canadiens organization. [La Presse]
- ICYMI: The Canadiens placed forward Paul Byron on long-term injured reserve and recalled defenceman Arber Xhekaj from the Laval Rocket on Tuesday. [TSN]
- ‘It’s about building something here’: the Habs are focused on evolution this season. [TSN (Video)]
- Where to watch the Canadiens on TV this season. [Montreal Gazette]
- Marie-Philip Poulin has been inducted into Boston University’s Hall of Fame.
Named @TerrierWHockey's first-ever Hall of Fame inductee, Marie-Philip Poulin ('15) led #BU to two @NCAAIceHockey title game appearances and three @Hockey_East ! The Patty Kazmaier Award top-3 finalist later became the first Terrier to win four @Olympics medals. #ProudToBU pic.twitter.com/fKnA7Wmcyt— BU Athletics (@BUAthletics) October 11, 2022
Around the league and elsewhere
- CEO Scott Smith has resigned from Hockey Canada, with the entire Board of Directors following suit. [Sportsnet]
- MPs say that their probe of Hockey Canada will continue after the departure of Smith and the rest of the board members. [TSN]
- The path to the playoffs for all seven (yes, seven) Canadian NHL teams. [TSN]
- Ten burning questions ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season, according to Pierre LeBrun. [The Athletic]
- Setting the tone for a brand new NHL season. [32 Thoughts]
- Ray Ferraro departs TSN after 14 years. [Yahoo! Sports]
- How Mike Sullivan and the Penguins became a perfect fit. [The Athletic]
- Inside the Stanley Cup’s summer travel tour. [ESPN]
- All 29 AHL games scheduled for this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be free to watch on AHLTV to anyone with an AHLTV account. [AHL]
