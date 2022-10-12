 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: “I love to prove people wrong,” says Martin St-Louis

In today’s links, the Canadiens head coach talks about the challenges of the upcoming season, what the team can accomplish in 2022-23, and major changes at Hockey Canada.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • On developing players, bringing balance, and defying the odds: a Q&A with Martin St-Louis. [Sportsnet]
  • St-Louis is looking forward to the challenge that his young blueline corps will present. [RDS]
  • The future starts now for a Habs roster that features a new captain and a multitude of rookies. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Pat Hickey’s season preview: the good, the bad, and the ugly. [Montreal Gazette]
  • This season will likely require patience from everyone. [La Presse]
  • Members of the Canadiens discuss the situation surrounding Hockey Canada. [La Presse]
  • Slowly, but surely, Logan Mailloux’s rehabilitation continues within the Canadiens organization. [La Presse]
  • ICYMI: The Canadiens placed forward Paul Byron on long-term injured reserve and recalled defenceman Arber Xhekaj from the Laval Rocket on Tuesday. [TSN]
  • ‘It’s about building something here’: the Habs are focused on evolution this season. [TSN (Video)]
  • Where to watch the Canadiens on TV this season. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Marie-Philip Poulin has been inducted into Boston University’s Hall of Fame.

Around the league and elsewhere

  • CEO Scott Smith has resigned from Hockey Canada, with the entire Board of Directors following suit. [Sportsnet]
  • MPs say that their probe of Hockey Canada will continue after the departure of Smith and the rest of the board members. [TSN]
  • The path to the playoffs for all seven (yes, seven) Canadian NHL teams. [TSN]
  • Ten burning questions ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season, according to Pierre LeBrun. [The Athletic]
  • Setting the tone for a brand new NHL season. [32 Thoughts]
  • Ray Ferraro departs TSN after 14 years. [Yahoo! Sports]
  • How Mike Sullivan and the Penguins became a perfect fit. [The Athletic]
  • Inside the Stanley Cup’s summer travel tour. [ESPN]
  • All 29 AHL games scheduled for this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be free to watch on AHLTV to anyone with an AHLTV account. [AHL]

