 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

[Highlight] Cole Caufield scores his first goal of the season

So that’s about a 240-goal pace for him.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Winnipeg Jets v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Get used to this connection.

In This Stream

2022-23 Game 1: Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

View all 8 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...