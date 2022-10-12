Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Cole Caufield scores his first goal of the season So that’s about a 240-goal pace for him. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Oct 12, 2022, 8:26pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Cole Caufield scores his first goal of the season Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images Get used to this connection. Cole Caufield goes roof on the odd-man rush for the first Habs goal of the year! pic.twitter.com/gbS1vxp0mc— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 13, 2022 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 1: Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs TSM: Off to a good start [Highlight] Cole Caufield scores his first goal of the season Habs vs. Maple Leafs: Game thread View all 8 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: Off to a good start [Highlight] Josh Anderson puts the Habs on top with seconds remaining [Highlight] Sean Monahan nets his first as a Hab [Highlight] Cole Caufield scores his second goal of the season Habs vs. Maple Leafs: Game thread Game 1: Habs vs. Maple Leafs Loading comments...
