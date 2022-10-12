Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Top Six Minutes: Off to a good start

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Pre-season didn’t really go in our favour but that cool. Clearly the plan is to save all the wins for the regular season. Solid plan if you ask me.

Our defence tonight will consist of two players making their NHL debut, another who played four NHL games, and another who has a whopping 10 under his belt.

Let the 2022-23 season... BEGIN!

First period

While I always love seeing Carey Price (always), seeing him in the tunnel and waving to fans filled me with a sense of dread. Excuse me while I grab a tissue box of tissues.

Hasn’t changed much, I see.

Allen makes the save on Matthews at point-blank range. Good. Good.

Great play on another power play, Caufield lets loose but Murray makes the save.

Is it just me, or is this power play looking better?

Slaf gets a good first chance.

The Habs are fast. This is a pretty darn fun start.

That is, until Bunting opened the scoring. Dude, you scored a goal in the first game of the season, not the Stanley Cup Final. Tone down the celebration.

As things start to pick up in the Habs third power play of the period, Wideman decides it’s time to try a little four-on-four instead.

The Leafs must have really worked on their penalty-killing during pre-season since they seem so eager to show it off.

Second period

Thirty-three seconds in, Caufield picks up a slick pass from the Captian to tie it up! Now, we’re talkin’!

One of the best parts of that play is how Anderson flattened Rielly to get the play started.

Matthews hits the crossbar (well, the puck, not Matthews himself this time) and just when you think Allen won’t find the puck, he makes a nice save.

Suzuki flies by Malgin who taps one in to give the Leafs back the lead.

Caufield snipes another one to tie it up once again!

Dach tries his best for a sneaky wraparound goal but Murray sprawls out and stays put.

Huh, it’s being reviewed. As much as I want this to count, this is a waste of time.

As suspected.

Kerfoot gets a penalty shot because Xhekaj barely interfered with his shot.

Luckily, Kerfoot isn’t a good shot anyway.

Third period

Monahan heads to the box for high-sticking off the faceoff.

The Leafs break out an old Habs classic power-play move... keep passing back and forth at the blueline waiting for the perfect shot that never comes.

With a burst of speed, Gallagher wins a foot race, gets a partial breakaway, takes the shot, misses, and slams himself into the boards.

Gally was channeling the old Gally there and looking pretty good. Maybe, juuust maybe, he’s all fixed up and good to go.

Guys, control your sticks. With six minutes to go and this could easily backfire. Harris is the next one to sit for high-sticking.

Birthday boy, Sean Monahan picks the perfect time to notch his first goal as a Hab and we’re in the lead!

Nylander sucks all the fun out of the room and ties it up less than a minute later.

Possible offside? St. Louis calls a timeout to check the video. Clever, Martin. No challenge.

ANDERSON with the game-winning goal with a mere 18 seconds left on the clock! That’s my boy!

