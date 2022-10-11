 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Brendan Gallagher feels the best he’s felt “in a couple of years”

In today’s links, Gallagher is ready to prove doubters wrong, Drouin will have to fight for a spot, Ian Cole suspension, and more.

By Andrea
Winnipeg Jets v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • After a summer of training, Brendan Gallagher is feeling the best he’s felt in years and is ready to prove doubters wrong. [Sportsnet]
  • There’s a fine balance between skill and intimidation as the Canadiens continue their rebuild. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Still a little behind physically due to injury, Jonathan Drouin is going to have to work to earn a spot in the Habs lineup. [RDS]
  • The Canadiens announced their 23-man roster on Monday with some much-anticipated names making the list. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Nick Suzuki, Christian Dvorak and Mike Hoffman make their way back from injury while others take their place on the injured list. [RDS]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended Ian Cole after accusations of sexual assault and grooming were made (this story deals with sexual assault, and may be distressing for some readers). [Sportsnet]
  • Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) launches the inaugural Grassroots Original Hockey League, where hockey is accessible to families who would’ve been otherwise priced out. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Which team has the best chance to end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought? [TSN]
  • The NHL has partnered with the Zamboni Company to launch an electric Zamboni ride-on toy. [ESPN]
  • Bold — and maybe not most likely — predictions for each NHL team heading into 2022-23 season. [Sportsnet]

