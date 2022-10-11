Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- After a summer of training, Brendan Gallagher is feeling the best he’s felt in years and is ready to prove doubters wrong. [Sportsnet]
- There’s a fine balance between skill and intimidation as the Canadiens continue their rebuild. [The Hockey Writers]
- Still a little behind physically due to injury, Jonathan Drouin is going to have to work to earn a spot in the Habs lineup. [RDS]
- The Canadiens announced their 23-man roster on Monday with some much-anticipated names making the list. [Montreal Gazette]
- Nick Suzuki, Christian Dvorak and Mike Hoffman make their way back from injury while others take their place on the injured list. [RDS]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended Ian Cole after accusations of sexual assault and grooming were made (this story deals with sexual assault, and may be distressing for some readers). [Sportsnet]
- Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) launches the inaugural Grassroots Original Hockey League, where hockey is accessible to families who would’ve been otherwise priced out. [Yahoo Sports]
- Which team has the best chance to end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought? [TSN]
- The NHL has partnered with the Zamboni Company to launch an electric Zamboni ride-on toy. [ESPN]
- Bold — and maybe not most likely — predictions for each NHL team heading into 2022-23 season. [Sportsnet]
