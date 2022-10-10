 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: Dealing with growing pains

In today’s links, patience is needed as the Habs work out the kinks, props for Andrea Skinner’s resignation from Hockey Canada, Simmonds available for trade, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • A winless pre-season shows that the Canadiens are deeply entrenched in a rebuild. [Sportsnet]
  • Regarding rebuilding and learning, Martin St. Louis said, “If you expect immediate understanding and execution, you don’t understand what teaching is”. [The Colonist]
  • Even though his team is far from ready for the regular season, St. Louis praised his team for their effort and fighting spirit they showed during pre-season. [RDS]
  • The goal for this season is to grow as a team and the fans are just going to have to be patient. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Recently acquired right-handed defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic will give the Habs another thing to work with on defence. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • A member of Parliament applauded Andrea Skinner’s resignation as Hockey Canada’s interim board chair and thinks more members of Hockey Canada’s leadership group should follow suit. [Sportsnet]
  • Reasons why every Canadian NHL team is headed in a positive direction this season. [Toronto Star]
  • New York Islanders Alexander Romanov has been fined $5,000 for charging New York Rangers’ Vincent Trocheck. [TSN]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs are making Wayne Simmonds available to be traded and the return is not as important as “doing right by the player.” [Sportsnet]

