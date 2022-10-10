Monday Habs Headlines: Dealing with growing pains

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- A winless pre-season shows that the Canadiens are deeply entrenched in a rebuild. [Sportsnet]
- Regarding rebuilding and learning, Martin St. Louis said, “If you expect immediate understanding and execution, you don’t understand what teaching is”. [The Colonist]
- Even though his team is far from ready for the regular season, St. Louis praised his team for their effort and fighting spirit they showed during pre-season. [RDS]
- The goal for this season is to grow as a team and the fans are just going to have to be patient. [Montreal Gazette]
- Recently acquired right-handed defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic will give the Habs another thing to work with on defence. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- A member of Parliament applauded Andrea Skinner’s resignation as Hockey Canada’s interim board chair and thinks more members of Hockey Canada’s leadership group should follow suit. [Sportsnet]
- Reasons why every Canadian NHL team is headed in a positive direction this season. [Toronto Star]
- New York Islanders Alexander Romanov has been fined $5,000 for charging New York Rangers’ Vincent Trocheck. [TSN]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs are making Wayne Simmonds available to be traded and the return is not as important as “doing right by the player.” [Sportsnet]
