Canadiens @ Senators Top Six Minutes: Cases are being made

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

A big chunk of players have been released from training camp.

Time to show off what you have to offer, fellas.

This is the first of four pre-season meetings with the Sens. Let’s show ‘em who’s boss right outta the gate.

Drouin is up for his first pre-season game of the season. Let’s see how that new number works out for you, JoDrou.

First period

Primeau, now’s your chance to get me on board. Because, as we know, we didn’t mesh on Thursday.

Jarventie heads to the box and not long after, Matheson says why not make this an even game and takes a penalty himself.

Started from a rush by Leskinen, Evans goes baseball mode and attempts to bat the puck in but nadda. Would have been pretty cool though.

Beck with the best chance so far but ends up off the post.

With eight minutes left, players on both teams seem to have finally realized they’re playing for an NHL roster spot and start picking up the pace.

Pitlick picks up the puck, glides in, checks out his surroundings, passes to Evans and we’re on the board!

Two minutes later, Evans tries to catch the puck, fumbles but taps it in any way to make it a pair with one minute left.

Second period

Way to hang in there Primeau. I have my left foot on board.

So, what are we thinking about Matheson? Pretty good deal so far if you ask me.

DeBrincat gets the Sens on the board.

My left foot has been removed, Primeau. There was a screen so... I’ll keep my big toe on.

Anybody else constantly devastated when they see #62 on the ice and realize it’s not Lehky?

Time to pick it up, fellas. The Sens have three times the shots you do in this period.

With Grieg blocking his third shot of the game (or else he’s just in the wrong place at the wrong time each time) and hobbling around without a stick, Pitlick makes it a two-goal game once again just as the power play expires!

Seven seconds into their power play, the Sens strike back.

Third period

Nice save to keep the lead, Primeau.

Evans tries for a hatty but is denied by Bibeau. There’s still time, Jake.

Barron fools Bibeau on the blocker side with a snipe to make it 4-2!

And as is the theme tonight, 20 seconds later the Sens inch closer after Motte passes the puck to Joseph’s skate and fools Primeau.

Five minutes left, Cayden. Yes, you’ve faced 31 shots so far but what’s a few more? Hang in there.

Oh boy. Matheson heads to the box. This won’t end well.

Annnd there it is...

Granted, that was a pretty set up and was difficult to stop. But still.

Pitlick heads to the box with 54 seconds left. Just calling it a day, hey guys?

Overtime

Toe is off, Primeau.

3 Stars

3) It’s not getting any easier...

2) So far, so good... Everyone behaved.

1) Who else likes Mike?