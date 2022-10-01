Canadiens @ Senators Top Six Minutes: Cases are being made

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- A big chunk of players have been released from training camp.
- Time to show off what you have to offer, fellas.
- This is the first of four pre-season meetings with the Sens. Let’s show ‘em who’s boss right outta the gate.
- Drouin is up for his first pre-season game of the season. Let’s see how that new number works out for you, JoDrou.
First period
- Primeau, now’s your chance to get me on board. Because, as we know, we didn’t mesh on Thursday.
- Jarventie heads to the box and not long after, Matheson says why not make this an even game and takes a penalty himself.
- Started from a rush by Leskinen, Evans goes baseball mode and attempts to bat the puck in but nadda. Would have been pretty cool though.
- Beck with the best chance so far but ends up off the post.
- With eight minutes left, players on both teams seem to have finally realized they’re playing for an NHL roster spot and start picking up the pace.
- Pitlick picks up the puck, glides in, checks out his surroundings, passes to Evans and we’re on the board!
- Two minutes later, Evans tries to catch the puck, fumbles but taps it in any way to make it a pair with one minute left.
Second period
- Way to hang in there Primeau. I have my left foot on board.
- So, what are we thinking about Matheson? Pretty good deal so far if you ask me.
- DeBrincat gets the Sens on the board.
- My left foot has been removed, Primeau. There was a screen so... I’ll keep my big toe on.
- Anybody else constantly devastated when they see #62 on the ice and realize it’s not Lehky?
- Time to pick it up, fellas. The Sens have three times the shots you do in this period.
- With Grieg blocking his third shot of the game (or else he’s just in the wrong place at the wrong time each time) and hobbling around without a stick, Pitlick makes it a two-goal game once again just as the power play expires!
- Seven seconds into their power play, the Sens strike back.
Third period
- Nice save to keep the lead, Primeau.
- Evans tries for a hatty but is denied by Bibeau. There’s still time, Jake.
- Barron fools Bibeau on the blocker side with a snipe to make it 4-2!
- And as is the theme tonight, 20 seconds later the Sens inch closer after Motte passes the puck to Joseph’s skate and fools Primeau.
- Five minutes left, Cayden. Yes, you’ve faced 31 shots so far but what’s a few more? Hang in there.
- Oh boy. Matheson heads to the box. This won’t end well.
- Annnd there it is...
- Granted, that was a pretty set up and was difficult to stop. But still.
- Pitlick heads to the box with 54 seconds left. Just calling it a day, hey guys?
Overtime
- Toe is off, Primeau.
3 Stars
3) It’s not getting any easier...
2) So far, so good... Everyone behaved.
1) Who else likes Mike?
