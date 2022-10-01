Canadiens @ Senators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal Canadiens @ Ottawa Senators
How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Senators region: TSN5, RDS (French)
In the Canadiens region: TSN5, RDS (French)
Streaming: RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now, TSN Live
The Montreal Canadiens continue to look for their first win of the pre-season as they head to Ottawa to face the Senators in their fourth pre-season game. This the first of three games against Ottawa.
Jonathan Drouin will make his first pre-season appearance, and will play with Owen Beck and Mike Hoffman as the Canadiens continue to get a long look at the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
The good news for Montreal is that Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson participated in practice on Saturday with regular jerseys and have been cleared for contact.
Kaiden Guhle will get another chance to play, this time next to Chris Wideman. Jordan Harris and Otto Leskinen, and Mike Matheson and Justin Barron will be the other pairings.
Cayden Primeau will get the start for the Canadiens with Kevin Poulin backing him up.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Forwards
|Jonathan Drouin
|Owen Beck
|Mike Hoffman
|Rem Pitlick
|Jake Evans
|Joel Armia
|Michael Pezzetta
|Filip Mesar
|Jesse Ylönen
|Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
|Mitchell Stephens
|Anthony Richard
Defence
|Mike Matheson
|Justin Barron
|Kaiden Guhle
|Chris Wideman
|Jordan Harris
|Otto Leskinen
Goaltenders
|Cayden Primeau
|Kevin Poulin
Ottawa Senators projected lineup
The Senators released a 25-player roster for tonight’s game that should include Jake Sanderson, Alex DeBrincat, and Claude Giroux.
