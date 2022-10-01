 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Senators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal continues to look for their first win.

By Jared Book
Montreal Canadiens v Ottawa Senators Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Ottawa Senators

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Senators region: TSN5, RDS (French)
In the Canadiens region: TSN5, RDS (French)
Streaming: RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now, TSN Live

The Montreal Canadiens continue to look for their first win of the pre-season as they head to Ottawa to face the Senators in their fourth pre-season game. This the first of three games against Ottawa.

Jonathan Drouin will make his first pre-season appearance, and will play with Owen Beck and Mike Hoffman as the Canadiens continue to get a long look at the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The good news for Montreal is that Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson participated in practice on Saturday with regular jerseys and have been cleared for contact.

Kaiden Guhle will get another chance to play, this time next to Chris Wideman. Jordan Harris and Otto Leskinen, and Mike Matheson and Justin Barron will be the other pairings.

Cayden Primeau will get the start for the Canadiens with Kevin Poulin backing him up.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Jonathan Drouin Owen Beck Mike Hoffman
Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta Filip Mesar Jesse Ylönen
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard Mitchell Stephens Anthony Richard

Defence

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Mike Matheson Justin Barron
Kaiden Guhle Chris Wideman
Jordan Harris Otto Leskinen

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Cayden Primeau Kevin Poulin

Ottawa Senators projected lineup

The Senators released a 25-player roster for tonight’s game that should include Jake Sanderson, Alex DeBrincat, and Claude Giroux.

