Saturday Habs Headlines: Committed to Development

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Kent Hughes’ comments about Juraj Slafkovsky were blunt, but also show that the Habs are focused on developing him properly. [Yahoo Sports | Montreal Gazette]
- In fact, proper development is the name of the game across the board. [Yahoo Sports | Montreal Gazette]
- ICYMI: Montreal cut 23 players from camp. [Canadiens]
- The Habs donned specially designed t-shirts on the second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. [Twitter]
Les t-shirts portés par les joueurs des Canadiens peuvent être achetés en personne au Purple Dragonfly Trading Post à Kahnawà:ke.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 30, 2022
The T-shirts the Habs are wearing can be purchased in-person at the Purple Dragonfly Trading Post in Kahnawà:ke.
https://t.co/GLu6y9jG2E#NDTR https://t.co/U6r2rgPZnm
- Jonathan Drouin’s goal this season is to be healthy enough to suit up for all 82 games. [TVA]
- Spider man, injuries, and other ways of running practice. [Montreal Gazette | Canadiens]
- Filip Mesar has impressed Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson. [Journal de Montreal]
- Kaiden Guhle and Aber Xhekaj stood out in training camp. [The Athletic]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Tampa Bay Lightning announce that they are donating two million dollars towards Hurricane Ian relief. [TSN | Sportsnet]
- Tampa’s two home preseason games have been canceled due to Hurricane Ian. [TSN | NHL]
- Connor McDavid would rather win than score. [TSN]
- Ducks defenseman Urho Vaakanainen alert and doing well after being stretchered off the ice. [TSN | Sportsnet| NHL]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs lose Carl Dahlstrom for six months, and Jordie Benn for at least three weeks. [Sportsnet]
- Mitch Marner, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the future of positional play. [Sportsnet]
- For the Ottawa Senators, team cohesion is coming quickly, despite the wide range of ages. [Sportnset]
- There were definitely good things to be found in Vancouver’s pre-season losses, but Bruce Boudreau isn’t satisfied. [Sportsnet]
- A look back on the history and importance of the Little Native Hockey League as it prepares to makes its post COVID return. [Sportsnet]
- Federal Sports Minister Pascal St-Onge pulled no punches when discussing Hockey Canada. [TVA]
- Tyson Jost talks about the dark days following the Stanley Cup victory of the team that traded him mid-season. [The Athletic]
- The Washington Capitals’ many jerseys this season are going to keep everyone busy — and entertained. [The Athletic]
Loading comments...