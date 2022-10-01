 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Habs Headlines: Committed to Development

Development is a focus for Montreal across the board, Hurricane Ian relief, Marner on defence, and training camp updates in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Kent Hughes’ comments about Juraj Slafkovsky were blunt, but also show that the Habs are focused on developing him properly. [Yahoo Sports | Montreal Gazette]
  • In fact, proper development is the name of the game across the board. [Yahoo Sports | Montreal Gazette]
  • ICYMI: Montreal cut 23 players from camp. [Canadiens]
  • The Habs donned specially designed t-shirts on the second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. [Twitter]
  • Jonathan Drouin’s goal this season is to be healthy enough to suit up for all 82 games. [TVA]
  • Spider man, injuries, and other ways of running practice. [Montreal Gazette | Canadiens]
  • Filip Mesar has impressed Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Kaiden Guhle and Aber Xhekaj stood out in training camp. [The Athletic]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Tampa Bay Lightning announce that they are donating two million dollars towards Hurricane Ian relief. [TSN | Sportsnet]
  • Tampa’s two home preseason games have been canceled due to Hurricane Ian. [TSN | NHL]
  • Connor McDavid would rather win than score. [TSN]
  • Ducks defenseman Urho Vaakanainen alert and doing well after being stretchered off the ice. [TSN | Sportsnet| NHL]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs lose Carl Dahlstrom for six months, and Jordie Benn for at least three weeks. [Sportsnet]
  • Mitch Marner, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the future of positional play. [Sportsnet]
  • For the Ottawa Senators, team cohesion is coming quickly, despite the wide range of ages. [Sportnset]
  • There were definitely good things to be found in Vancouver’s pre-season losses, but Bruce Boudreau isn’t satisfied. [Sportsnet]
  • A look back on the history and importance of the Little Native Hockey League as it prepares to makes its post COVID return. [Sportsnet]
  • Federal Sports Minister Pascal St-Onge pulled no punches when discussing Hockey Canada. [TVA]
  • Tyson Jost talks about the dark days following the Stanley Cup victory of the team that traded him mid-season. [The Athletic]
  • The Washington Capitals’ many jerseys this season are going to keep everyone busy — and entertained. [The Athletic]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...