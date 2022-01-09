 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Another home game postponed No Bell Centre matches until at least January 27

Sunday Habs Headlines: Patrick Roy interviewed for the general manager role

In today’s links, Roy is in the mix for GM, the Habs are set to return to practice, some potential trade targets on the roster, and more.

By Justin Blades
Acadie-Bathurst Titan v Quebec Remparts Photo by Mathieu Belanger/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The Canadiens are set to resume operations with a practice today. The question is which players will be able to take to the ice. [La Presse | Google Translate]
  • A reminder of what the situation currently looks like. [Organizational Depth Chart]
  • Patrick Roy is one of the people who have been interviewed for the vacant general manager position. [TVA Sports]
  • As we enter 2022, a rebuild in Montreal is set to begin. [Montreal Gazette]
  • An argument for trading Tyler Toffoli. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Jake Allen hits the important criteria of competent and inexpensive for the Edmonton Oilers. [The Copper & Blue]
  • Samuel Montembeault has a history of staying calm in tough situations. [La Presse]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The effects of COVID departures at the NHL level are leading to an exodus of Canadian university players as they fill spots in the professional ranks. [Radio-Canada]
  • Five more Oilers players were added to Edmonton’s COVID list, bringing their number to eight. [ESPN]
  • Hayley Wickenheiser’s efforts to get a hockey stick of her own design, rather than using one of the existing models from NHL players. [ESPN]
  • A day in the life of a QMJHL player, with Sherbrooke Phoenix captain Xavier Parent. [La Tribune]
  • The San Jose Sharks plan to terminate Evander Kane’s contract. [Fear The Fin]
  • Charlie Lindgren is no more. Chuckie Sideburns has taken over. [AHL.com]
  • Meanwhile:
  • Remembering Marian Coveny, the first woman to captain Team Canada. [The Hockey News]
  • A hockey player in P.E.I. was suspended for publicly criticizing his league’s handling of a racial slur directed toward his teammate. [Sportsnet]
  • The Hockey Diversity Alliance is hoping to Tape Out Hate with its campaign to raise awareness of the prevalence of racism in hockey. [Sportsnet]
  • The hockey community honoured the memory of 16-year-old Teddy Balkind from Connecticut, who died after an on-ice incident on Thursday. [NHL.com]

