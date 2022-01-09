Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Canadiens are set to resume operations with a practice today. The question is which players will be able to take to the ice. [La Presse | Google Translate]
- A reminder of what the situation currently looks like. [Organizational Depth Chart]
- Patrick Roy is one of the people who have been interviewed for the vacant general manager position. [TVA Sports]
- As we enter 2022, a rebuild in Montreal is set to begin. [Montreal Gazette]
- An argument for trading Tyler Toffoli. [The Hockey Writers]
- Jake Allen hits the important criteria of competent and inexpensive for the Edmonton Oilers. [The Copper & Blue]
- Samuel Montembeault has a history of staying calm in tough situations. [La Presse]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The effects of COVID departures at the NHL level are leading to an exodus of Canadian university players as they fill spots in the professional ranks. [Radio-Canada]
- Five more Oilers players were added to Edmonton’s COVID list, bringing their number to eight. [ESPN]
- Hayley Wickenheiser’s efforts to get a hockey stick of her own design, rather than using one of the existing models from NHL players. [ESPN]
- A day in the life of a QMJHL player, with Sherbrooke Phoenix captain Xavier Parent. [La Tribune]
- The San Jose Sharks plan to terminate Evander Kane’s contract. [Fear The Fin]
- Charlie Lindgren is no more. Chuckie Sideburns has taken over. [AHL.com]
- Meanwhile:
Zach Fucale has set the NHL record for the longest streak without allowing a goal to start their career, beating Matt Hackett’s (MIN) mark of 102:48 set in 2011.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 9, 2022
- Remembering Marian Coveny, the first woman to captain Team Canada. [The Hockey News]
- A hockey player in P.E.I. was suspended for publicly criticizing his league’s handling of a racial slur directed toward his teammate. [Sportsnet]
- The Hockey Diversity Alliance is hoping to Tape Out Hate with its campaign to raise awareness of the prevalence of racism in hockey. [Sportsnet]
- The hockey community honoured the memory of 16-year-old Teddy Balkind from Connecticut, who died after an on-ice incident on Thursday. [NHL.com]
