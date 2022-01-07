Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Canadiens currently have an evaluation opportunity for their young players that most organizations simply never get. [Montreal Gazette]
- “If I had never seen Guy Lafleur play hockey I don’t think I would have ever become a sportscaster.” Chantal Machabée talks about her path to the Canadiens VP of Communications. [Montreal Gazette]
- Kaiden Guhle might be a part of Canada’s mens Olympic hockey team. [A Winning Habit]
- Hamilton-native Arber Xhekaj has been traded to his hometown’s OHL team, the Bulldogs. [In the Hammer]
- Logan Mailloux hits the ice competitively for the first time in a long time on Friday with the London Knights. [La Presse]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Twenty trade targets in play as the market heats up. [The Daily Faceoff]
- “I want to win again.” How do past Stanley Cup Champions climb the mountain again? [The Athletic]
- Willie O’Ree will virtually attend the ceremony retiring his jersey by the Boston Bruins on January 18 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. [NHL.com]
- The pandemic cost Owen Power and Kent Johnson a shot at World Junior gold, but it also may have opened the door for an opportunity at Olympic glory. [TSN]
- Will Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions affect the upcoming Heritage Classic? [TSN]
- Cale Makar is chasing a number that has been almost unreachable for defencemen in the modern era: the 30-goal mark. [NBC Sports]
- Tuukka Rask, having signed a PTO with the AHL’s Providence Bruins, could return to the NHL as early as next week. [Sportsnet]
- Is Rask what the Boston Bruins need to be a Stanley Cup contender? [ESPN]
- Is the Hart Trophy race between Alex Ovechkin and Connor McDavid? [The Athletic]
- McDavid’s absence may be exposing the holes in the Edmonton Oilers. [The Athletic]
- The Winnipeg Jets are exploring the possibility of playing some games in Saskatoon, where there are currently no attendance restrictions. [Sportsnet]
- In addition to Guhle, a lot of other youngsters are getting Olympic consideration. [The Daily Faceoff]
- Teams around the league are building more comfortable locker rooms and practice facilities as a potential carrot for free agents — and players and agents are taking note. [The Athletic]
