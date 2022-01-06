Thursday Habs Headlines: If Carey Price goes down the trade path where would he go?

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The likelihood of Carey Price being traded before the trade deadline and naming the four untouchable players. [Sportsnet]
- The Canadiens have filled their Vice President, Communications position welcoming veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée to the team. [TSN]
- Due to Quebec COVID-19 restrictions another Bell Centre game has been postponed — the January 15th game against the New Jersey Devils. [TSN]
- Mock transactions of three Canadiens who should be traded come deadline time. [Yahoo Sports]
- Birthday celebrations for Perreault!
Bonne fête, Mathieu!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 5, 2022
Happy birthday, Mathieu!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/IixOpuxpqx
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Cale Makar’s contender for “shot of the year” is just one of the reasons why he’s the frontrunner for this year’s Norris Trophy. [Hockey News]
- Both the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs have their star players, so why is there such a difference in the standings? [Sportsnet]
- Tuukka Rask is awaiting clearance but he could be playing for the Boston Bruins AHL team this weekend. [NHL]
- Watch and try not to smile... I dare you.
