Another home game postponed No Bell Centre matches until at least January 27

Thursday Habs Headlines: If Carey Price goes down the trade path where would he go?

In today’s links, the likelihood of Price being traded before the deadline, Chantal Machabée named VP, Communications, another Bell Centre game postponed, Cale Makar shines, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The likelihood of Carey Price being traded before the trade deadline and naming the four untouchable players. [Sportsnet]
  • The Canadiens have filled their Vice President, Communications position welcoming veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée to the team. [TSN]
  • Due to Quebec COVID-19 restrictions another Bell Centre game has been postponed — the January 15th game against the New Jersey Devils. [TSN]
  • Mock transactions of three Canadiens who should be traded come deadline time. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Birthday celebrations for Perreault!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Cale Makar’s contender for “shot of the year” is just one of the reasons why he’s the frontrunner for this year’s Norris Trophy. [Hockey News]
  • Both the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs have their star players, so why is there such a difference in the standings? [Sportsnet]
  • Tuukka Rask is awaiting clearance but he could be playing for the Boston Bruins AHL team this weekend. [NHL]
  • Watch and try not to smile... I dare you.

