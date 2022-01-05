Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Florida Panthers are reportedly looking at Ben Chiarot. [The Hockey News]
- Besides Florida, where else could Chiarot potentially end up? [Bleacher Report]
- As the Habs’ GM search ramps up, Mathias Brunet asks the question: what if Jeff Gorton’s name was Gilles Guilbeault? [La Presse]
- Looking at Gorton’s best moves as Boston Bruins GM. [The Hockey Writers]
- The Canadiens-Panthers New Year’s Day game was more about scheduling and revenue than competition, writes Stu Cowan. [Montreal Gazette]
- Who is Corey Schueneman? [La Presse]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Canadian women’s national hockey team will enter a bubble in order to avoid additional COVID-19 cases prior to the Beijing Olympics. [TSN]
- Five players who need to pick up their game in the new year. [The Hockey News]
- The Calgary Flames officially announce the termination of an agreement with the city of Calgary to build a new $634 million arena. [NHL.com]
- Are changes looming for the slumping Edmonton Oilers? [TSN (Video)]
- The underlying statistics are not in the favour of the Oilers, even when compared to the perennial playoff paper tiger that is the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Sportsnet]
- It’s taken two-and-a-half years, but Jack Hughes is blossoming into a franchise cornerstone. [The Hockey News]
- GM Ron Francis talks about the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural season and what lies beyond. [ESPN]
