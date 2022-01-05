 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Wednesday Habs Headlines: Potential destinations for Ben Chiarot

In today’s links, looking at teams potentially interested in Ben Chiarot’s services, Jeff Gorton’s best Boston moves, and what’s wrong with the Edmonton Oilers?

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The Canadian women’s national hockey team will enter a bubble in order to avoid additional COVID-19 cases prior to the Beijing Olympics. [TSN]
  • Five players who need to pick up their game in the new year. [The Hockey News]
  • The Calgary Flames officially announce the termination of an agreement with the city of Calgary to build a new $634 million arena. [NHL.com]
  • Are changes looming for the slumping Edmonton Oilers? [TSN (Video)]
  • The underlying statistics are not in the favour of the Oilers, even when compared to the perennial playoff paper tiger that is the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Sportsnet]
  • It’s taken two-and-a-half years, but Jack Hughes is blossoming into a franchise cornerstone. [The Hockey News]
  • GM Ron Francis talks about the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural season and what lies beyond. [ESPN]

