Monday Habs Headlines: Carey Price hopes to have answers “soon enough”

In today’s links, Price addresses media for first time since the Stanley Cup Finals, Habs need to find some passion, Julien no longer coaching Team Canada, and more.

2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Carey Price addressed the media for the first time since the Stanley Cup Finals and reiterated that he hopes to return this season. [Sportsnet | Twitter]
  • Kent Hughes is looking to trade Jeff Petry to a U.S, city where he can be closer to his family. [La Presse]
  • The Canadiens hit a new low on Saturday night against the Edmonton Oilers displaying little passion. [Sportsnet]
  • Could the Habs’ top pick at the NHL Draft snub the team? [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Laval Rocket are fairing much better than their big club and are currently in the playoff contention. A little push from Cole Caufield and Cayden Primeau couldn’t hurt. [The Hockey Writers]
  • We’re not the only ones looking forward to the day when Price gets back on the ice.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • After slipping on the ice and fracturing his ribs, Claude Julien will no longer be able to coach Team Canada at the Olympics. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Jeremy Colliton, who was going to be Team Canada’s assistant coach, will be stepping into head coach duties. [ESPN]
  • Tyler Ennis and Adam Gaudette are making the most of their opportunities with the Ottawa Senators. [TSN]
  • Arizona Coyotes Clayton Keller discusses the NHL All-Star Weekend, the team’s rebuild and his leadership role. [NHL]
  • Max Domi was happy to see his friend Josh Anderson heat up during last year’s playoffs. [The Columbus Disptach]
  • A free agent at the end of the season, Patrice Bergeron is choosing to concentrate on the now instead of the future. [NHL]

