Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Carey Price addressed the media for the first time since the Stanley Cup Finals and reiterated that he hopes to return this season. [Sportsnet | Twitter]
- Kent Hughes is looking to trade Jeff Petry to a U.S, city where he can be closer to his family. [La Presse]
- The Canadiens hit a new low on Saturday night against the Edmonton Oilers displaying little passion. [Sportsnet]
- Could the Habs’ top pick at the NHL Draft snub the team? [Montreal Gazette]
- The Laval Rocket are fairing much better than their big club and are currently in the playoff contention. A little push from Cole Caufield and Cayden Primeau couldn’t hurt. [The Hockey Writers]
- We’re not the only ones looking forward to the day when Price gets back on the ice.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- After slipping on the ice and fracturing his ribs, Claude Julien will no longer be able to coach Team Canada at the Olympics. [Montreal Gazette]
- Jeremy Colliton, who was going to be Team Canada’s assistant coach, will be stepping into head coach duties. [ESPN]
- Tyler Ennis and Adam Gaudette are making the most of their opportunities with the Ottawa Senators. [TSN]
- Arizona Coyotes Clayton Keller discusses the NHL All-Star Weekend, the team’s rebuild and his leadership role. [NHL]
- Max Domi was happy to see his friend Josh Anderson heat up during last year’s playoffs. [The Columbus Disptach]
- A free agent at the end of the season, Patrice Bergeron is choosing to concentrate on the now instead of the future. [NHL]
