Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Top Six Minutes: Clean slate wanted

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-Game:
- Is it Columbus Day today?
First Period:
- What the fudge?
- A goal?
- A lead?
- “Hey now, you’re an all star. Get your game on, go play.”
- Smash Mouth, man. They knew what they were talking about even before Suz was born.
- Well, it was fun while it lasted. Laine ties it up.
- Ducharme and Richardson continue to field their infamous Swiss Cheese formation on defence.
- That’s not a dig on any specific player. Just the overall lack of defensive organization.
- Yeah, and there’s the second goal as well from Columbus.
- If you want to be an NHL tendy (on a non-tanking team), you need to save those shots, Monty.
- And those shots as well. Geez, this has the potential of becoming another nightmare of a night.
- Montembeault is pulled after letting in three of seven.
- It’s four, and this is getting utterly ridiculous. Four goals in nine shots ffs.
- This team is the Smash Mouth of hockey teams.
- It’s quite obvious this coaching staff is in way over their heads and should be replaced sooner rather than later.
Second Period:
- I’m impressed by the commentators who really do their best to sound like it’s still interesting to comment Habs games.
- There we go. Only two goals back now. Toffoli still has some led in his gloves. And his stick.
Third Period:
- When the opposition are more dangerous than you on your own powerplay, something is not right.
- Well, a lot of things are not right.
- Two can play that game, apparently. The Habs score with a man down!
- Artturi Goddamn Lehkonen. Finnish fury!
- It’s actually looking quite decent on offence now. Could we get a tied game here?
- I think I counted to four or five Grade A-chances for the Habs before one little stick gets in between to end the momentum in offensive zone.
- What happens instead? A two-on-one counter attack with a 5-3-goal as the cherry on top of this Sundae of excrement.
- Cole Sillinger continues his impressive rookie year.
- Born in Columbus, OH is he? Talk about a native son for the Jackets.
- That should(?) make him easier to keep happy in the future, compared to those gnarly imports who’d rather perform their arts and crafts in Florida or New York...
- Just read that his dad (former NHLer Mike Sillinger) actually moved to New York as well shortly after leaving Columbus, so I take back what I said.
- Laine ends it with the empty netter.
- This team is in need of a fresh start. Give it to them, Keff Hughton!
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Good memories
2) It’s just not authentic otherwise
1) Milan Borjan is free for a few weeks after Wednesday. Just putting it out there.
