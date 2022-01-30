 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Top Six Minutes: Clean slate wanted

Please get us a coaching staff that at the very least cares about developing young talent.

By Anton Rasegård
Colombus Blue Jackets v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-Game:

  • Is it Columbus Day today?

First Period:

  • What the fudge?
  • A goal?
  • A lead?
  • “Hey now, you’re an all star. Get your game on, go play.”
  • Smash Mouth, man. They knew what they were talking about even before Suz was born.
  • Well, it was fun while it lasted. Laine ties it up.
  • Ducharme and Richardson continue to field their infamous Swiss Cheese formation on defence.
  • That’s not a dig on any specific player. Just the overall lack of defensive organization.
  • Yeah, and there’s the second goal as well from Columbus.
  • If you want to be an NHL tendy (on a non-tanking team), you need to save those shots, Monty.
  • And those shots as well. Geez, this has the potential of becoming another nightmare of a night.
  • Montembeault is pulled after letting in three of seven.
  • It’s four, and this is getting utterly ridiculous. Four goals in nine shots ffs.
  • This team is the Smash Mouth of hockey teams.
  • It’s quite obvious this coaching staff is in way over their heads and should be replaced sooner rather than later.

Second Period:

  • I’m impressed by the commentators who really do their best to sound like it’s still interesting to comment Habs games.
  • There we go. Only two goals back now. Toffoli still has some led in his gloves. And his stick.

Third Period:

  • When the opposition are more dangerous than you on your own powerplay, something is not right.
  • Well, a lot of things are not right.
  • Two can play that game, apparently. The Habs score with a man down!
  • Artturi Goddamn Lehkonen. Finnish fury!
  • It’s actually looking quite decent on offence now. Could we get a tied game here?
  • I think I counted to four or five Grade A-chances for the Habs before one little stick gets in between to end the momentum in offensive zone.
  • What happens instead? A two-on-one counter attack with a 5-3-goal as the cherry on top of this Sundae of excrement.
  • Cole Sillinger continues his impressive rookie year.
  • Born in Columbus, OH is he? Talk about a native son for the Jackets.
  • That should(?) make him easier to keep happy in the future, compared to those gnarly imports who’d rather perform their arts and crafts in Florida or New York...
  • Just read that his dad (former NHLer Mike Sillinger) actually moved to New York as well shortly after leaving Columbus, so I take back what I said.
  • Laine ends it with the empty netter.
  • This team is in need of a fresh start. Give it to them, Keff Hughton!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Good memories

2) It’s just not authentic otherwise

1) Milan Borjan is free for a few weeks after Wednesday. Just putting it out there.

