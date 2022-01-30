Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Top Six Minutes: Clean slate wanted

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-Game:

Is it Columbus Day today?

First Period:

What the fudge?

A goal?

A lead?

“Hey now, you’re an all star. Get your game on, go play.”

Smash Mouth, man. They knew what they were talking about even before Suz was born.

Well, it was fun while it lasted. Laine ties it up.

Ducharme and Richardson continue to field their infamous Swiss Cheese formation on defence.

That’s not a dig on any specific player. Just the overall lack of defensive organization.

Yeah, and there’s the second goal as well from Columbus.

If you want to be an NHL tendy (on a non-tanking team), you need to save those shots, Monty.

And those shots as well. Geez, this has the potential of becoming another nightmare of a night.

Montembeault is pulled after letting in three of seven.

It’s four, and this is getting utterly ridiculous. Four goals in nine shots ffs.

This team is the Smash Mouth of hockey teams.

It’s quite obvious this coaching staff is in way over their heads and should be replaced sooner rather than later.

Second Period:

I’m impressed by the commentators who really do their best to sound like it’s still interesting to comment Habs games.

There we go. Only two goals back now. Toffoli still has some led in his gloves. And his stick.

Third Period:

When the opposition are more dangerous than you on your own powerplay, something is not right.

Well, a lot of things are not right.

Two can play that game, apparently. The Habs score with a man down!

Artturi Goddamn Lehkonen. Finnish fury!

It’s actually looking quite decent on offence now. Could we get a tied game here?

I think I counted to four or five Grade A-chances for the Habs before one little stick gets in between to end the momentum in offensive zone.

What happens instead? A two-on-one counter attack with a 5-3-goal as the cherry on top of this Sundae of excrement.

Cole Sillinger continues his impressive rookie year.

Born in Columbus, OH is he? Talk about a native son for the Jackets.

That should(?) make him easier to keep happy in the future, compared to those gnarly imports who’d rather perform their arts and crafts in Florida or New York...

Just read that his dad (former NHLer Mike Sillinger) actually moved to New York as well shortly after leaving Columbus, so I take back what I said.

Laine ends it with the empty netter.

This team is in need of a fresh start. Give it to them, Keff Hughton!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Good memories

2) It’s just not authentic otherwise

1) Milan Borjan is free for a few weeks after Wednesday. Just putting it out there.