Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Habs are right back on the horse on Sunday evening.

By Justin Blades
Columbus Blue Jackets v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Blue Jackets region: Bally Sports Ohio
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

A night after the latest debacle in the Montreal Canadiens’ season, they take to the ice once again with the promise of a full week off after the game — save for Nick Suzuki who will be off to Las Vegas for the All-Star festivities. The game will also have the promise that the second half of the season should be better than the first, with a rejuvenated Paul Byron back in the fold and Brendan Gallagher making his return as well.

An injection of speed from Rem Pitlick is showing what that element can do for the team, and Byron will be another player joining the mix who will force opponents to chase the puck around the ice. That should help even up the odds, since that description also fits the Habs’ current defensive tactics.

It’s a poor defensive team the Canadiens are playing today, so there will be chances available if they’re able to get the puck into the offensive zone. There should be enough motivation from the embarrassment of last night’s 7-2 defeat to inspire a more concerted effort from the Habs.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Artturi Lehkonen Nick Suzuki Brendan Gallagher
Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Josh Anderson
Tyler Toffoli Ryan Poehling Mike Hoffman
Michael Pezzetta Laurent Dauphin Paul Byron

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Brett Kulak Jeff Petry
Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot
Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Gustav Nyquist Boone Jenner Patrik Laine
Jakub Voracek Cole Sillinger Oliver Bjorkstrand
Max Domi Jack Roslovic Emil Bemstrom
Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Yegor Chinakov

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Zach Werenski Andrew Peeke
Vladislav Gavrikov Adam Boqvist
Gavin Bayreuther Jake Bean

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Joonas Korpisalo Elvis Merzlikins

