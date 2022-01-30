Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Blue Jackets region: Bally Sports Ohio

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

A night after the latest debacle in the Montreal Canadiens’ season, they take to the ice once again with the promise of a full week off after the game — save for Nick Suzuki who will be off to Las Vegas for the All-Star festivities. The game will also have the promise that the second half of the season should be better than the first, with a rejuvenated Paul Byron back in the fold and Brendan Gallagher making his return as well.

An injection of speed from Rem Pitlick is showing what that element can do for the team, and Byron will be another player joining the mix who will force opponents to chase the puck around the ice. That should help even up the odds, since that description also fits the Habs’ current defensive tactics.

It’s a poor defensive team the Canadiens are playing today, so there will be chances available if they’re able to get the puck into the offensive zone. There should be enough motivation from the embarrassment of last night’s 7-2 defeat to inspire a more concerted effort from the Habs.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Artturi Lehkonen Nick Suzuki Brendan Gallagher Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Josh Anderson Tyler Toffoli Ryan Poehling Mike Hoffman Michael Pezzetta Laurent Dauphin Paul Byron

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brett Kulak Jeff Petry Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Gustav Nyquist Boone Jenner Patrik Laine Jakub Voracek Cole Sillinger Oliver Bjorkstrand Max Domi Jack Roslovic Emil Bemstrom Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Yegor Chinakov

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Zach Werenski Andrew Peeke Vladislav Gavrikov Adam Boqvist Gavin Bayreuther Jake Bean