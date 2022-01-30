Montreal Canadiens newsand notes
- After a hip injury that lingered for years, Paul Byron finally feels like his old self. [Journal de Montreal | Google Translate]
- David Savard is the latest addition to the injured list, expected to miss eight weeks with an ankle injury:
Le défenseur David Savard est blessé à la cheville droite et sera absent pour huit semaines.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 30, 2022
Defenseman David Savard will miss eight weeks with an injury to his right ankle.
- Rem Pitlick is relishing his new opportunity in Montreal. [Montreal Gazette]
- What is involved in setting up an analytics department? [The Athletic]
- Some of the prospects who could be targeted instead of first-round picks at the trade deadline. [The Hockey Writers]
- Whatever the direction, it’s going to be a long-term process. [Montreal Gazette]
- Looking at some of the shortest coaching tenures in Canadiens history. [Le Nouvelliste]
- Carey Price was back on the ice in full gear doing some light skating yesterday. He will also speak to the media this evening. [TSN]
- Jean-Sebastien Dea was one of the few players on an NHL deal not to play with the team during its recent roster woes, but he’s still working to stay in that conversation. [Montreal Gazette]
- If Montreal is hoping to groom Cayden Primeau for his NHL future, he should probably be returned to the AHL as soon as possible. [The Athletic]
- A rematch of the inaugural Heritage Classic will be contested between the alumni of the Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers on February 4. [CFWE]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The impact the addition of women’s national teams to EA’s NHL franchise could have on the game. [The Athletic]
- Canada’s men’s hockey team is trying to build chemistry in the span of just a few days ahead of the Olympics. [Lethbridge Herald]
Loading comments...