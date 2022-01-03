 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Monday Habs Headlines: The hunt for a general manager is on

In today’s links, Jeff Gorton officially started reaching out to potential GMs, Bennett has hearing for hit on Paquette, a good deed gets rewarded, 2022 NHL storylines, and more.

Montreal Canadiens Press Conference With Jeff Gorton Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The hunt for the Habs' new GM has officially begun. [TSN]
  • Florida Panthers Sam Bennett is scheduled to have a hearing on Sunday with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head on Cedric Paquette. [TSN]
  • Cole Caufield is officially in his 20s.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Rewarded for simply being a good person!
  • Did you miss Nadia Popovici’s good deed? [Global News]
  • Putting 2021 in the rearview mirror and taking a look at 12 NHL storylines to watch for. [Sportsnet]
  • The 2022 Winter Classic was the coldest game in NHL history. [NHL]
  • Some NHL players were desperately looking for loopholes that would allow them to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics. [Sportsnet]

More From Eyes On The Prize

