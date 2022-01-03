Monday Habs Headlines: The hunt for a general manager is on

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The hunt for the Habs' new GM has officially begun. [TSN]
- Florida Panthers Sam Bennett is scheduled to have a hearing on Sunday with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head on Cedric Paquette. [TSN]
- Cole Caufield is officially in his 20s.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Rewarded for simply being a good person!
- Did you miss Nadia Popovici’s good deed? [Global News]
- Putting 2021 in the rearview mirror and taking a look at 12 NHL storylines to watch for. [Sportsnet]
- The 2022 Winter Classic was the coldest game in NHL history. [NHL]
- Some NHL players were desperately looking for loopholes that would allow them to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics. [Sportsnet]
