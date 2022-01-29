Canadiens vs. Oilers Top Six Minutes: The well runs dry

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
First Period:
- Kane on McDavid’s line, talk about a kick start.
- Let’s just say that the start of the game has been underwhelming.
- Goal... and of course its Evander Kane.
- ... and another, Hyman this time. Edmonton has two goals against on four shots.
- The third goal comes directly after the break, Draisaitl gets the credit. Three goals against in 1:47. Game over.
- Montembeault gets two quick saves.
Second period:
- Montreal has a chance, one chance after about 23 minutes. Hoffman misses, or it’s a good save.
- Andersson pounces on a rebound off a Chariot shot, and Montreal has a goal.
- 4-1.
- It really feels like a preseason game. Intensity isn’t really there., not for the team, and not for this writer. Sorry.
- 5-1, Hyman again.
- Kassian runs Montembeault, he gets sent to the box.
- Toffoli scores within a second, or three... 5-2.
- Draisaitl again, 6-2. When it rains it pours.
Third Period:
- Goalie change; Primeau in.
- Power play, Montreal.
- Nothing, absolutely nothing.
- Not sure what happened there; three Oilers against Primeau, who makes a great stop.
- Fight; Kassian has to answer for previous sins. Pezzetta bloodies the Oiler.
- Of course Oilers get another with seconds left on the clock.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Just completely dispirited
2) Hard to argue this one
1) They sure did
