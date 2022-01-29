 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Oilers Top Six Minutes: The well runs dry

The Canadiens have no answer for Edmonton’s offence.

By Patrik Bexell
Edmonton Oilers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

First Period:

  • Kane on McDavid’s line, talk about a kick start.
  • Let’s just say that the start of the game has been underwhelming.
  • Goal... and of course its Evander Kane.
  • ... and another, Hyman this time. Edmonton has two goals against on four shots.
  • The third goal comes directly after the break, Draisaitl gets the credit. Three goals against in 1:47. Game over.
  • Montembeault gets two quick saves.

Second period:

  • Montreal has a chance, one chance after about 23 minutes. Hoffman misses, or it’s a good save.
  • Andersson pounces on a rebound off a Chariot shot, and Montreal has a goal.
  • 4-1.
  • It really feels like a preseason game. Intensity isn’t really there., not for the team, and not for this writer. Sorry.
  • 5-1, Hyman again.
  • Kassian runs Montembeault, he gets sent to the box.
  • Toffoli scores within a second, or three... 5-2.
  • Draisaitl again, 6-2. When it rains it pours.

Third Period:

  • Goalie change; Primeau in.
  • Power play, Montreal.
  • Nothing, absolutely nothing.
  • Not sure what happened there; three Oilers against Primeau, who makes a great stop.
  • Fight; Kassian has to answer for previous sins. Pezzetta bloodies the Oiler.
  • Of course Oilers get another with seconds left on the clock.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Just completely dispirited

2) Hard to argue this one

1) They sure did

