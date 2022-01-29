Canadiens vs. Oilers Top Six Minutes: The well runs dry

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

First Period:

Kane on McDavid’s line, talk about a kick start.

Let’s just say that the start of the game has been underwhelming.

Goal... and of course its Evander Kane.

... and another, Hyman this time. Edmonton has two goals against on four shots.

The third goal comes directly after the break, Draisaitl gets the credit. Three goals against in 1:47. Game over.

Montembeault gets two quick saves.

Second period:

Montreal has a chance, one chance after about 23 minutes. Hoffman misses, or it’s a good save.

Andersson pounces on a rebound off a Chariot shot, and Montreal has a goal.

4-1.

It really feels like a preseason game. Intensity isn’t really there., not for the team, and not for this writer. Sorry.

5-1, Hyman again.

Kassian runs Montembeault, he gets sent to the box.

Toffoli scores within a second, or three... 5-2.

Draisaitl again, 6-2. When it rains it pours.

Third Period:

Goalie change; Primeau in.

Power play, Montreal.

Nothing, absolutely nothing.

Not sure what happened there; three Oilers against Primeau, who makes a great stop.

Fight; Kassian has to answer for previous sins. Pezzetta bloodies the Oiler.

Of course Oilers get another with seconds left on the clock.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Just completely dispirited

2) Hard to argue this one

1) They sure did