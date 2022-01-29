 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Oilers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The first half of a back-to-back sees Connor McDavid’s sqaud in town.

By Justin Blades
NHL: MAY 12 Oilers at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In Canada: CBC, CityTV (English), TVA Sports (French)
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

With their season in jeopardy, the Edmonton Oilers decided to spend a portion of their precious cap space to flesh out the forward talent on the team, signing Evander Kane to a contract after his previous deal was terminated by the San Jose Sharks. He’ll be playing his first game with Edmonton tonight, on Connor McDavid’s wing.

The Oilers don’t have the defence corps to shut down their opponents, so the startegy is typically to win high-scoring games on the backs of their stars. If this move works out as planned, their average output should go higher than where it currently sits; 11th in the NHL, and below their goals-against average.

Montreal will be getting some reinforcements up front soon, but the returns of Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron, the latter of whom will be playing his first game of the season, will wait until tomorrow versus the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tonight’s roster will be the same one that played quite well versus Anaheim a few days ago, with Samuel Montembeault getting the start instead of Cayden Primeau. The Habs will hope to get a more positive result than the 5-4 loss in that game.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen Nick Suzuki Tyler Toffoli
Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Josh Anderson
Laurent Dauphin Ryan Poehling Mike Hoffman
Michael Pezzetta Lukas Vejdemo Cédric Paquette

Defencemen

Brett Kulak Jeff Petry
Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot
Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Edmonton Oilers projected lineup

Forwards

Evander Kane Connor McDavid Kailer Yamamoto
Warren Foegele Leon Draisaitl Jesse Puljujarvi
Zach Hyman Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Zack Kassian
Devin Shore Ryan McLeod Derek Ryan

Defencemen

Darnell Nurse Evan Bouchard
Duncan Keith Cody Ceci
William Lagesson Kris Russell

Goaltenders

Stuart Skinner Mikko Koskinen

