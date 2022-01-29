Canadiens vs. Oilers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: CBC, CityTV (English), TVA Sports (French)

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

With their season in jeopardy, the Edmonton Oilers decided to spend a portion of their precious cap space to flesh out the forward talent on the team, signing Evander Kane to a contract after his previous deal was terminated by the San Jose Sharks. He’ll be playing his first game with Edmonton tonight, on Connor McDavid’s wing.

The Oilers don’t have the defence corps to shut down their opponents, so the startegy is typically to win high-scoring games on the backs of their stars. If this move works out as planned, their average output should go higher than where it currently sits; 11th in the NHL, and below their goals-against average.

Montreal will be getting some reinforcements up front soon, but the returns of Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron, the latter of whom will be playing his first game of the season, will wait until tomorrow versus the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tonight’s roster will be the same one that played quite well versus Anaheim a few days ago, with Samuel Montembeault getting the start instead of Cayden Primeau. The Habs will hope to get a more positive result than the 5-4 loss in that game.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Artturi Lehkonen Nick Suzuki Tyler Toffoli Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Josh Anderson Laurent Dauphin Ryan Poehling Mike Hoffman Michael Pezzetta Lukas Vejdemo Cédric Paquette

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brett Kulak Jeff Petry Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Edmonton Oilers projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Evander Kane Connor McDavid Kailer Yamamoto Warren Foegele Leon Draisaitl Jesse Puljujarvi Zach Hyman Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Zack Kassian Devin Shore Ryan McLeod Derek Ryan

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Darnell Nurse Evan Bouchard Duncan Keith Cody Ceci William Lagesson Kris Russell