Friday Habs Headlines: Kent Hughes’s journey to Canadiens GM

In today’s links, how Hughes went from backyard rink to Canadiens GM, Cayden Primeau is still the goalie of the future, and Evander Kane is Edmonton-bound.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Kent Hughes’ incredible journey from backyard rink to Canadiens GM. [Montreal Gazette]
  • While awaiting his chance with the Canadiens, Jean-Sébastien Dea gives Rocket offence, stability. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Cayden Primeau is still the goalie of the future, assures Stéphane Waite. [La Presse]
  • The Canadiens will be launching a month-long “Winter eGames” online tournament. [Montreal Canadiens]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers have reached an agreement on a one-year contract, after being cleared by the NHL of an alleged COVID-19 protocol breach while with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda. [TSN]
  • Why are the Oilers taking a chance on Kane? [The Athletic]
  • “You think the Oilers were a trainwreck from which you could not turn away before? Pop that corn and pull up a chair because now it gets really interesting.” Scott Burnside is not a fan of the Kane signing. [The Daily Faceoff]
  • “Beneath the suit, the hair, the look, there’s an assassin”: Untold stories of Henrik Lundqvist from his seven backups while with the New York Rangers. [The Athletic]
  • Thomas Chabot is showing progress, but the rest of the Ottawa Senators’ young talent is still lagging behind. [TSN]
  • Is it time for the Philadelphia Flyers to sell? [The Hockey News]
  • Jake Virtanen has been charged with sexual assault by Vancouver police. [Sportsnet]
  • The Arizona Coyotes are working on a multi-year deal to play next season at Arizona State University’s yet-to-be-completed 5,000-seat arena. [PHNX Sports]
  • The ECHL announces that Jacob Panetta has been suspended for the remainder of the 2021-22 Season as a result of a racial gesture during a game between South Carolina and Jacksonville. [Sportsnet]
  • “We needed to be prepared either way”: Hockey Canada’s Scott Salmond on building a non-NHL Olympic team. [The Athletic]

