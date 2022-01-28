Friday Habs Headlines: Kent Hughes’s journey to Canadiens GM

Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Kent Hughes’ incredible journey from backyard rink to Canadiens GM. [Montreal Gazette]
- While awaiting his chance with the Canadiens, Jean-Sébastien Dea gives Rocket offence, stability. [Montreal Gazette]
- Cayden Primeau is still the goalie of the future, assures Stéphane Waite. [La Presse]
- The Canadiens will be launching a month-long “Winter eGames” online tournament. [Montreal Canadiens]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers have reached an agreement on a one-year contract, after being cleared by the NHL of an alleged COVID-19 protocol breach while with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda. [TSN]
- Why are the Oilers taking a chance on Kane? [The Athletic]
- “You think the Oilers were a trainwreck from which you could not turn away before? Pop that corn and pull up a chair because now it gets really interesting.” Scott Burnside is not a fan of the Kane signing. [The Daily Faceoff]
- “Beneath the suit, the hair, the look, there’s an assassin”: Untold stories of Henrik Lundqvist from his seven backups while with the New York Rangers. [The Athletic]
- Thomas Chabot is showing progress, but the rest of the Ottawa Senators’ young talent is still lagging behind. [TSN]
- Is it time for the Philadelphia Flyers to sell? [The Hockey News]
- Jake Virtanen has been charged with sexual assault by Vancouver police. [Sportsnet]
- The Arizona Coyotes are working on a multi-year deal to play next season at Arizona State University’s yet-to-be-completed 5,000-seat arena. [PHNX Sports]
- The ECHL announces that Jacob Panetta has been suspended for the remainder of the 2021-22 Season as a result of a racial gesture during a game between South Carolina and Jacksonville. [Sportsnet]
- “We needed to be prepared either way”: Hockey Canada’s Scott Salmond on building a non-NHL Olympic team. [The Athletic]
