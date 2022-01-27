Canadiens vs. Ducks Top Six Minutes: Hard-fought homecoming

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Finally back on home turf!

No fans in the building but hopefully this lights a fire under the Habs regardless.

If nothing else, we’re halfway through the season.

First period

Toffoli with the best chance for either team five minutes in.

Bit of a slow start but I’m cool with easing into this.

Suzuki picks up speed, flies past some Ducks with a close chance but nadda.

He must have pissed off the Ducks because they start fighting back and Carrick opens the scoring thanks to a turnover... on their second shot on goal.

Evans picks up a great pass from Savard but misses a pretty wide-open net. Let’s all join Evans in a collective eye roll.

Did I mention the shots on goal are 13-2 for the Habs?

Dauphin gets Getzlaf in the face with a high stick and goes to the box for a four-minute nap.

The bad news: Ducks are up 2-0 after scoring during the first half of the power play.

The badder news: They scored again during the second half of the power play.

The good news: Primeau only faced eight shots instead of 20+ shots. #SmallVictories

Second period

Montembeault is stepping in to try to get this game back on track.

Evans more than makes up for his whoopsie in the first period! Just 1:15 in, Evans picks up the pass from Pitlick (say that three times fast), drives to the net and gets the puck in while falling to his knees.

Fun was short-lived. 10 seconds later Zegras shows off his crazy stick tricks and makes it 4-1.

Lehky power-play goal!!

Zegras, you’re seriously harshing my buzz this evening. That goal was nowhere near as impressive as your first one. So there. Take that.

Third period

So Primeau gave it a shot in the first. Montembeault tried the second. Who gets a chance this period? Oh right...

Deja vu! This time it’s 1:23 in, Pitlick to Evans, and another goal for Evans as he dives towards the net!

We’ve got ourselves a race to a hat trick between Evans and Zegras. Time to turbo charge, Jake.

Oh no. Pitlick heads to the box. This hasn’t ended well for us tonight.

Nice stop, Monty.

The Habs aren’t going down without a fight. I’ll take it.

Dauphin gets a penalty shot. It just got interesting!

And he scores a beauty! We’re down by one with three minutes left. Who saw that coming?

That was actually pretty fun.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Can’t blame this season on the young guys

2) Let him claim his Olympic gold first

1) Nice to see the team play (mostly) well at least