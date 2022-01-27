Thursday Habs Headlines: Cayden Primeau has a chance to state his case

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The door is open for Cayden Primeau. He needs to assert himself and show he belongs in the NHL. [Journal de Montreal]
- Before thinking about firing Dominique Ducharme, the Habs first need to focus on building a team. [TSN 690]
- Who’s knocking at the Canadiens trade door and what are they looking for? [TSN 690]
- After suffering an upper-body injury, it was announced on Wednesday that Jonathan Drouin will be out indefinitely. [Sportsnet]
- Sounds like Ducharme is getting tired of answering questions about Carey Price’s return. [Montreal Gazette]
- Having Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron return to the lineup will be a big boost. [TSN 690]
- Gallagher and Byron were back at practice on Wednesday and could be suiting up this weekend.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Ottawa Senators’ Drake Batherson’s excitement about being named to the NHL All-Star weekend has been crushed thanks to a dirty flying elbow from Buffalo Sabre’s goaltender Aaron Dell. [Sportsnet]
- Jeff Carter agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Hockey News]
- Hockey fans are ready to enjoy the rare opportunity to watch coverage of the top women players at the Olympics. [CBC]
- The Rocket Richard race is heating up. [Sportsnet]
- As one of two teams in the mix for Evander Kane, it looks like the Edmonton Oilers could be the frontrunner. [TSN]
- Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki still has a love for the game.
The Humboldt Broncos bus crash may have changed Ryan Straschnitzki's (@rstraz_) life, but it did not change his love for the game.— NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2022
Now part of @BauerHockey's “The Barn” — he hopes to help make hockey more accessible and welcoming to all. #EverythingForTheGame pic.twitter.com/wzhUJeXTNc
Loading comments...