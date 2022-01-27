 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Habs Headlines: Cayden Primeau has a chance to state his case

In today’s links, Primeau needs to assert himself, holding off on firing Ducharme, Gallagher and Byron close to returning, excitement over women’s hockey at the Olympics, Batherson’s All-Star dreams crushed, and more.

Montreal Canadiens v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The door is open for Cayden Primeau. He needs to assert himself and show he belongs in the NHL. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Before thinking about firing Dominique Ducharme, the Habs first need to focus on building a team. [TSN 690]
  • Who’s knocking at the Canadiens trade door and what are they looking for? [TSN 690]
  • After suffering an upper-body injury, it was announced on Wednesday that Jonathan Drouin will be out indefinitely. [Sportsnet]
  • Sounds like Ducharme is getting tired of answering questions about Carey Price’s return. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Having Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron return to the lineup will be a big boost. [TSN 690]
  • Gallagher and Byron were back at practice on Wednesday and could be suiting up this weekend.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Ottawa Senators’ Drake Batherson’s excitement about being named to the NHL All-Star weekend has been crushed thanks to a dirty flying elbow from Buffalo Sabre’s goaltender Aaron Dell. [Sportsnet]
  • Jeff Carter agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Hockey News]
  • Hockey fans are ready to enjoy the rare opportunity to watch coverage of the top women players at the Olympics. [CBC]
  • The Rocket Richard race is heating up. [Sportsnet]
  • As one of two teams in the mix for Evander Kane, it looks like the Edmonton Oilers could be the frontrunner. [TSN]
  • Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki still has a love for the game.

