Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- “Hideous first half worst in franchise history”—Eric Engels’ mid-season review. [Sportsnet]
- Previewing the Habs’ potential trade deadline moves. [Daily Faceoff]
- Jonathan Drouin opens up about stepping away from hockey last year to work on his mental health. [TSN (Video)]
- Drouin and Artturi Lehkonen are attracting suitors around the league. [The Fourth Period]
- Had he not been injured last year, Joël Teasdale likely would have played his first NHL game with the Canadiens this month. [La Presse]
- By keeping Dominique Ducharme around, Jeff Gorton is maximizing his odds at a high draft pick. But could that pursuit be detrimental to the talent he already has? [The Athletic]
- Beyond everything, a coach, whatever his name, must find a way to tighten up his defense. If Ducharme cannot, he may have to go before the end of the campaign. [RDS]
- Have the Habs hit rock bottom? [Sortie de zone (La Presse Podcast - French)]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Eric Staal and Owen Power headline a Canadian mens Olympic hockey team with no shortage of familiar faces to Canadiens fans. [Sportsnet | Montreal Gazette]
- Adam Cracknell first signed with the KHL’s Kunlun Red Star with the intention of gaining eligibility for the Chinese men’s national team at the Olympics. He’ll still be in Beijing, but he’ll be wearing red and white instead of red and yellow. [The Athletic]
- Team Canada men’s Olympic team: Everything you need to know before the Games. [The Athletic | La Presse]
- “Three times in the last month, a Black or Biracial player was on the receiving end of the “monkey gesture” in a professional game. In all three cases, the players who committed the offence used the same defence: they were making the “tough guy” pose.” [32 Thoughts]
- In the wake of Reid Boucher’s sexual assault charges and the ongoing discussions regarding sexual assault and abuse in hockey, are billet families—a staple of junior hockey—at risk? [The Hockey News]
- It’s time to change the definition of what front offices view as “hockey people.” [Daily Faceoff]
- Pittsburgh Penguins assistant GM Patrik Allvin appears to be close to being named the next general manager of the Vancouver Canucks. [TSN]
- Keith Yandle breaks Doug Jarvis’ all-time iron man streak. [Sportsnet]
- Why Yandle’s NHL ironman streak is a stunning accomplishment. [The Athletic]
