Tuesday Habs Headlines: Behind Closed Doors

- Montreal’s next three home games will be played without fans. [Journal de Montreal (French) | English]
- Bill Guerin, GM of the Wild, has some advice for Kent Hughes. [Montreal Gazette]
- Everything is awful in Habs land, but Michael McNiven made his NHL debut in relief of Cayden Primeau. [Twitter]
Michael McNiven est devant le filet pour amorcer la troisième période.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 25, 2022
Michael McNiven is now in goal to start the third period.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gqC6uAo8AK
- Artturi Lehkonen’s trade value, possible futures in Montreal for former Habs GM candidates, Mailloux, Suzuki, and more. [The Athletic]
- The Habs’ social media response to the racist gestures directed at Jordan Subban and Boko Imama was pretty bland. But that there was one at all seems to be a shift in handling, and that’s important. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Émilie Castonguay becomes the Canucks’ first female assistant general manager, and the league’s second. [NHL | Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports | The Athletic]
- P.K. Subban spoke at length about racism in hockey after his brother Jordan was the target of a racist gesture. [Sportsnet]
- It is clear that racism is still alive and well in hockey, but it is a good sign that it’s not just other players of color speaking out about it anymore. [Yahoo Sports | NHL | Twitter | Twitter]
There’s no place in our game for racist comments or gestures. This is unacceptable! We stand in solidarity with Jordan Subban. @CarlyAplin and I have and continue to donate to @BlackGirlHockey to help affect change for men and women of color in our community. #TapeOutHate pic.twitter.com/HAHMRl3VGt— Jason Zucker (@Jason_Zucker16) January 24, 2022
"We have a lot of work to do."— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 24, 2022
John Tavares spoke about the racist incidents that occurred in hockey over the past week and the discussions happening in the Maple Leafs' locker room as they acknowledge the work they have to do to make the game more inclusive: pic.twitter.com/7jsn1NCtXg
- Jeff and Elliotte look over a hard week in hockey. [Sportsnet]
- Toronto is a powerhouse from top to bottom this year. [TSN]
- Usually, breaking up a powerhouse line means that struggles are occurring. That’s not so much the case for the Leafs, who are spreading Matthews, Marner, and Nylander through the lineup to give other teams fits. [Sportsnet | The Athletic]
- Yushiroh Hirano has his sights set on becoming the first Japanese born skater to make the NHL. He’s already the first to record a goal in the AHL. [NHL]
- The Penguins are red hot right now, but Mike Sullivan refuses to let them get complacent. [Sportsnet]
- Jeff Skinner is playing like his old self these days, and that’s very good news for Buffalo. [NBC Sports]
- Teddy Blueger is out for 6-8 weeks after surgery on his fractured jaw. [TSN | NHL]
- The Hershey Bears break the teddy bear toss world record set by...the Hershey Bears. [NBC Sports]
- Keith Yandle ties the NHL iron man record with 964 consecutive games played. [NHL]
- Remembering Clark Gillies. [NHL | The Athletic]
- Evander Kane’s trustee overseeing his bankruptcy wants him to drop the defamation countersuit. [The Athletic]
