A garbage performance

Games like last night are making me nostalgic for the good old days; the good old days of only losing by a goal or two. It feels like it was only yesterday that the Montreal Canadiens were almost winning games.

I was complaining to a friend of mine today — that’s a Leafs fan — and he said “I hear you, I remember when we tanked for Matthews.” Then we looked up the team stats and saw that Montreal is on pace for just over half the wins that Toronto had the year they drafted Auston.

The difference? This wasn’t on purpose, and this isn’t exciting.

At the end of the day, hockey is an entertainment industry. Watching Samuel Montembeault steal a victory from the jaws of defeat is entertaining. Even watching the team lose a close game in overtime is entertaining. But what we’re seeing from the team overall recently simply is not. I felt like Tom (from Tom & Jerry) trying to put toothpicks under my eyes to keep them open during this game. I think I speak for the entire Habs world when I say it’s time to just let the team play.

It’s time to get away from “the system” and trusting “the process.” It’s time for this team to fall back in love with hockey. Let them play how they want to play, and if that means the Habs lose 8-2? Than so be it. The process has managed to get the team to the third-worst expected-goals-for percentage in th NHL. They’re not losing games they deserve to win.

When asked about the game, Dominique Ducharme said, “we’ll put this one in the garbage. They were faster than us, better than us, they were on all the pucks in all aspects of the game.”

I’m sorry to say, Dom, but that garbage bin is getting pretty full.