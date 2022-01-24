 clock menu more-arrow no yes

[Injury Report] Christian Dvorak won’t return versus Wild

The centreman took a hit early in the first period.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

In the first period, Christian Dvorak took a high hit from Jared Spurgeon just before the Minnesota Wild scored a goal. The Montreal Canadiens announced that he wouldn’t be returning to the game.

The centre position was one of the few in the organization that had returned to nearly full health in recent games, while the wings and goaltending positions remain hard-hit. The Canadiens may need to make a recall before their next game — Thusday at home versus the Anaheim Ducks — to fill out the lineup. Lukas Vejdemo is currently on the taxi squad, and is likely the top choice should that be required.

