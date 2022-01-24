Canadiens @ Wild: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST

In Canada: Sportsnet (English)

In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)

In the U.S.: BSN, BSWI

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

To wrap up the road swing that began in mid-December, the Canadiens are in Minnesota to take on the Wild. It’s a very good team that the Wild have assembled, led by their star forward Kirill Kaprizov, whose constant contract drama was finally resolved with a long contract extension in September.

He is running away with the team scoring lead, but he does have help throughout a lineup that ranks third in the league in scoring, perennially an issue for the club before Kaprizov’s arrival. The Wild had always been known for their defensive skills in their history, but tonight we’ll see that they have become one of the most dangerous teams in the NHL.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Artturi Lehkonen Nick Suzuki Tyler Toffoli Laurent Dauphin Christian Dvorak Mike Hoffman Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Josh Anderson Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Cédric Paquette

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brett Kulak Jeff Petry Ben Chiarot David Savard Alexander Romanov Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Cayden Primeau Michael McNiven

Minnesota Wild projected lineup

Defencemen Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Kirill Kaprizov Ryan Hartman Mats Zuccarello Kevin Fiala Frederick Gaudreau Matt Boldy Marcus Foligno Joel Eriksson Ek Jordan Greenway Connor Dewar Nico Sturm Brandon Duhaime

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Jared Spurgeon Alex Goligoski Jordie Benn Matt Dumba Dmitry Kulikov Jon Merrill