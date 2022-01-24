Canadiens @ Wild: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch
Start time: 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST
In Canada: Sportsnet (English)
In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)
In the U.S.: BSN, BSWI
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now
To wrap up the road swing that began in mid-December, the Canadiens are in Minnesota to take on the Wild. It’s a very good team that the Wild have assembled, led by their star forward Kirill Kaprizov, whose constant contract drama was finally resolved with a long contract extension in September.
He is running away with the team scoring lead, but he does have help throughout a lineup that ranks third in the league in scoring, perennially an issue for the club before Kaprizov’s arrival. The Wild had always been known for their defensive skills in their history, but tonight we’ll see that they have become one of the most dangerous teams in the NHL.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Artturi Lehkonen
|Nick Suzuki
|Tyler Toffoli
|Laurent Dauphin
|Christian Dvorak
|Mike Hoffman
|Rem Pitlick
|Jake Evans
|Josh Anderson
|Michael Pezzetta
|Ryan Poehling
|Cédric Paquette
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Brett Kulak
|Jeff Petry
|Ben Chiarot
|David Savard
|Alexander Romanov
|Chris Wideman
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|Cayden Primeau
|Michael McNiven
Minnesota Wild projected lineup
Defencemen
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Ryan Hartman
|Mats Zuccarello
|Kevin Fiala
|Frederick Gaudreau
|Matt Boldy
|Marcus Foligno
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|Jordan Greenway
|Connor Dewar
|Nico Sturm
|Brandon Duhaime
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Jared Spurgeon
|Alex Goligoski
|Jordie Benn
|Matt Dumba
|Dmitry Kulikov
|Jon Merrill
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|Cam Talbot
|Kaapo Kahkonen
