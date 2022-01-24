 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens @ Wild: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Canadiens play the 10th and final road game since their last match at the Bell Centre.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Minnesota Wild

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST
In Canada: Sportsnet (English)
In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)
In the U.S.: BSN, BSWI
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

To wrap up the road swing that began in mid-December, the Canadiens are in Minnesota to take on the Wild. It’s a very good team that the Wild have assembled, led by their star forward Kirill Kaprizov, whose constant contract drama was finally resolved with a long contract extension in September.

He is running away with the team scoring lead, but he does have help throughout a lineup that ranks third in the league in scoring, perennially an issue for the club before Kaprizov’s arrival. The Wild had always been known for their defensive skills in their history, but tonight we’ll see that they have become one of the most dangerous teams in the NHL.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Artturi Lehkonen Nick Suzuki Tyler Toffoli
Laurent Dauphin Christian Dvorak Mike Hoffman
Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Cédric Paquette

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Brett Kulak Jeff Petry
Ben Chiarot David Savard
Alexander Romanov Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Cayden Primeau Michael McNiven

Minnesota Wild projected lineup

Defencemen

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Kirill Kaprizov Ryan Hartman Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala Frederick Gaudreau Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno Joel Eriksson Ek Jordan Greenway
Connor Dewar Nico Sturm Brandon Duhaime

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Jared Spurgeon Alex Goligoski
Jordie Benn Matt Dumba
Dmitry Kulikov Jon Merrill

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Cam Talbot Kaapo Kahkonen

