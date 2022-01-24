Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Should Kent Hughes look to keep or trade Artturi Lehkonen? [The Hockey Writers]
- There are at least two teams that could possibly have their eye on Tyler Toffoli during the trade deadline. [Sportsnet]
- The chances of Jeff Petry finding his game before the season is over. [Montreal Gazette]
- Toffoli gives props to Lehkonen and Cayden Primeau’s performances during Saturday’s matchup against the Colorado Avalanche. [Journal de Montreal]
- There were some serious doubts as the Canadiens suited up to take on the top team in the Western Conference, but Primeau came through with a solid showing. [Journal de Montreal]
- The Price’s do family time up right.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The ECHL suspended Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing for a racial gesture toward opponent Jordan Subban during Saturday’s game. [CBC]
- Calgary Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington says he’s sad to see racism still exists in sports. [TSN]
- Five goaltenders to watch as the NHL Trade Deadline draws closer. [The Hockey News]
- Vancouver Canucks’ Bruce Boudreau hit a milestone on Sunday after coaching his 1,000th NHL game. [NHL]
- Now THAT’s how you do a teddy bear toss!
Loading comments...