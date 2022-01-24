 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday Habs Headlines: Artturi Lehkonen and Tyler Toffoli on trade deadline radar

In today’s links, eyes are on Lehkonen and Toffoli for trade talk, will Petry find his game this season, ECHL player suspended for racial gesture, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
NHL: MAY 06 Canadiens at Maple Leafs Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Should Kent Hughes look to keep or trade Artturi Lehkonen? [The Hockey Writers]
  • There are at least two teams that could possibly have their eye on Tyler Toffoli during the trade deadline. [Sportsnet]
  • The chances of Jeff Petry finding his game before the season is over. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Toffoli gives props to Lehkonen and Cayden Primeau’s performances during Saturday’s matchup against the Colorado Avalanche. [Journal de Montreal]
  • There were some serious doubts as the Canadiens suited up to take on the top team in the Western Conference, but Primeau came through with a solid showing. [Journal de Montreal]
  • The Price’s do family time up right.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The ECHL suspended Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing for a racial gesture toward opponent Jordan Subban during Saturday’s game. [CBC]
  • Calgary Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington says he’s sad to see racism still exists in sports. [TSN]
  • Five goaltenders to watch as the NHL Trade Deadline draws closer. [The Hockey News]
  • Vancouver Canucks’ Bruce Boudreau hit a milestone on Sunday after coaching his 1,000th NHL game. [NHL]
  • Now THAT’s how you do a teddy bear toss!

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...