 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

[Highlight] Mike Hoffman’s one-timer opens the scoring

The Habs’ best shooter gets them on the board.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

The man is really good at shooting a puck.

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 41: Montreal Canadiens @ Minnesota Wild

View all 6 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...