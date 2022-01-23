 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: What lessons can Kent Hughes take from the Colorado rebuild?

In today’s links, looking for inspiration from last night’s opponent, Harvey-Pinard eager for more, Olympics roster news, and more.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens Introduce Kent Hughes Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • What the Canadiens can learn from the Colorado Avalanche’s rebuild. [Sportsnet]
  • Kent Hughes has his mother to thank for setting him on the path to becoming an NHL general manager. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The forgotten history of Aisha Visram, the first woman to have a role behind the bench in the NHL. [La Presse]
  • A young Canadiens fan from San Antonio got a nice gift after watching his team in person: Samuel Montembeault’s stick. [Le Nouvelliste]
  • Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is eager for another taste of NHL hockey. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Some highlights from the Canadiens’ unsung hero, Alexander Romanov. [YouTube]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • There are some familiar names to Canadiens fans on the (very short) list of Canadian Olympians so far. The full roster will be revealed on Tuesday. [The Athletic]
  • You might also recognize a name on Canada’s national ball hockey team: Terry Ryan. [VOCM]
  • Krystof Hrabik has been suspended 30 games for directing a racist gesture at Boko Imama. [AHL.com]
  • Both Imama and Hrabik posted statements following the suspension. [Sportsnet]
  • A similar incident happened in the ECHL last night:
  • A statistical look at the Florida Panthers’ line of Jonathan Huberdeau, Sam Bennett, and Anthony Duclair. [Sportsnet]
  • New York Islanders legend and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Clark Gillies has died at the age of 67. [Islanders.com]
  • It’s a new record!:

