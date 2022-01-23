Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- What the Canadiens can learn from the Colorado Avalanche’s rebuild. [Sportsnet]
- Kent Hughes has his mother to thank for setting him on the path to becoming an NHL general manager. [Montreal Gazette]
- The forgotten history of Aisha Visram, the first woman to have a role behind the bench in the NHL. [La Presse]
- A young Canadiens fan from San Antonio got a nice gift after watching his team in person: Samuel Montembeault’s stick. [Le Nouvelliste]
- Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is eager for another taste of NHL hockey. [Montreal Gazette]
- Some highlights from the Canadiens’ unsung hero, Alexander Romanov. [YouTube]
Around the league and elsewhere
- There are some familiar names to Canadiens fans on the (very short) list of Canadian Olympians so far. The full roster will be revealed on Tuesday. [The Athletic]
- You might also recognize a name on Canada’s national ball hockey team: Terry Ryan. [VOCM]
- Krystof Hrabik has been suspended 30 games for directing a racist gesture at Boko Imama. [AHL.com]
- Both Imama and Hrabik posted statements following the suspension. [Sportsnet]
- A similar incident happened in the ECHL last night:
They don’t call the east coast league the jungle because my brother and the other black players are the monkeys! Hey @jacobpanetta you shouldn’t be so quick delete your Twitter or your Instagram account you will probably be able to play again… that’s what history says but things pic.twitter.com/8zOJ9q47pk— P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) January 23, 2022
- A statistical look at the Florida Panthers’ line of Jonathan Huberdeau, Sam Bennett, and Anthony Duclair. [Sportsnet]
- New York Islanders legend and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Clark Gillies has died at the age of 67. [Islanders.com]
- It’s a new record!:
Tonight, we BREAK our own record! The 2022 @GiantFoodStores Teddy Bear Toss has produced a grand total of 52,341 stuffed animals! THANK YOU! #TeddyBearTossHershey #HersheyBearsCares pic.twitter.com/0WUEYd6ULy— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 23, 2022
Loading comments...