 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens @ Avalanche Top Six Minutes: Better than expected

Shots allowed on goal were ridiculous again but the Habs came away with another point

By Andrea
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • Just let me grab a drink... or three.

First period

  • Alright, Primeau. You’re fourth in command. You’re carrying us now. Godspeed.
  • Powerhouse (and Petry) in! It’s the little things.
  • Habs are keeping up with Colorado nicely so far. We’re only four minutes in, but hey.
  • Chiarot gets called for holding even though he wasn’t even touching MacKinnon. Maybe if you get too close to MacKinnon you get called. That must be it.
  • Newhook opens the scoring. I’m torn. Alex is my hometown boy. Celebrate or no? I’ll clap while booing. Seems fair.
  • Lehkonen drives to the net to finish off a pass by Toffoli but Kuemper is ready for him.
  • A collective “ohhhh” from the crowd as the ref gets hit in the... place where you really don’t want to get hit with a hockey stick.

Second period

  • The good news is, Primeau killed it in the first period.
  • The bad news is, if SOG is any indicator, he’s about to get a taste of what Montembeault has gone through the last two games.
  • I gotta say, we’re halfway through the second and this is going much better than expected.
  • Getting on the scoreboard would make it that much better.
  • I spoke one minute too early. The Avalanche capitalize on the power play. Again.
  • What a save by Primeau! Totally thought it was a 3-0 game that time.
  • A few 2-on-1 chances and the Habs still can’t find the back of the net.
  • Lehky goal! We’ve got ourselves a Lehky goal!!

Third period

  • The good news is, Primeau killed it again in the second period AND we got a Lehky goal.
  • Hoffman sneaks in behind the defenceman and takes off on a breakaway. Alas, he fumbles at the net.
  • We were in it for a minute but Kadri just made it 3-1 on the Avalanche’s 36th shot of the night.
  • Hold your horses, we’ve got an offside challenge coming up...
  • Ducharme won a challenge!
  • Petry gets clipped with Kadri’s stick and is ushered to the bench.
  • After review, Kadri gets called for a double minor and Petry gets called for interference. Okaaay...
  • Suzuki ties it up on the power play! Who would have thought we’d be tied with Colorado with 10 minutes left? Not this gal.
  • Oh no. Colorado is on the power play. This never ends well.
  • A beauty pad save by Primeau pushes it to OT.

Overtime

  • The good news is, Primeau has been amazing.
  • And we got a point.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) At least the cannon gets its thing over with in a hurry

2) Now to review that high stick on Corey Perry from the Cup Final

1) Douglas Murray knew

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 40: Montreal Canadiens @ Colorado Avalanche

View all 5 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...