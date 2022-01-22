Canadiens @ Avalanche Top Six Minutes: Better than expected

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Just let me grab a drink... or three.

Medical updates:



▪️Jeff Petry and Josh Anderson will be game-time decisions in Denver



▪️Jonathan Drouin has been placed on injured reserve (upper-body)



▪️Samuel Montembeault has suffered a minor injury



▪️Michael McNiven has been called up to serve as backup (emergency recall) pic.twitter.com/Ui0aDNxhiV — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 22, 2022

First period

Alright, Primeau. You’re fourth in command. You’re carrying us now. Godspeed.

Powerhouse (and Petry) in! It’s the little things.

Habs are keeping up with Colorado nicely so far. We’re only four minutes in, but hey.

Chiarot gets called for holding even though he wasn’t even touching MacKinnon. Maybe if you get too close to MacKinnon you get called. That must be it.

Newhook opens the scoring. I’m torn. Alex is my hometown boy. Celebrate or no? I’ll clap while booing. Seems fair.

Lehkonen drives to the net to finish off a pass by Toffoli but Kuemper is ready for him.

A collective “ohhhh” from the crowd as the ref gets hit in the... place where you really don’t want to get hit with a hockey stick.

Second period

The good news is, Primeau killed it in the first period.

The bad news is, if SOG is any indicator, he’s about to get a taste of what Montembeault has gone through the last two games.

I gotta say, we’re halfway through the second and this is going much better than expected.

Getting on the scoreboard would make it that much better.

I spoke one minute too early. The Avalanche capitalize on the power play. Again.

What a save by Primeau! Totally thought it was a 3-0 game that time.

A few 2-on-1 chances and the Habs still can’t find the back of the net.

Lehky goal! We’ve got ourselves a Lehky goal!!

Third period

The good news is, Primeau killed it again in the second period AND we got a Lehky goal.

Hoffman sneaks in behind the defenceman and takes off on a breakaway. Alas, he fumbles at the net.

We were in it for a minute but Kadri just made it 3-1 on the Avalanche’s 36th shot of the night.

Hold your horses, we’ve got an offside challenge coming up...

Ducharme won a challenge!

Petry gets clipped with Kadri’s stick and is ushered to the bench.

After review, Kadri gets called for a double minor and Petry gets called for interference. Okaaay...

Suzuki ties it up on the power play! Who would have thought we’d be tied with Colorado with 10 minutes left? Not this gal.

Oh no. Colorado is on the power play. This never ends well.

A beauty pad save by Primeau pushes it to OT.

Overtime

The good news is, Primeau has been amazing.

And we got a point.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) At least the cannon gets its thing over with in a hurry

2) Now to review that high stick on Corey Perry from the Cup Final

1) Douglas Murray knew