Canadiens @ Avalanche Top Six Minutes: Better than expected

Pre-game
- Just let me grab a drink... or three.
Medical updates:— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 22, 2022
▪️Jeff Petry and Josh Anderson will be game-time decisions in Denver
▪️Jonathan Drouin has been placed on injured reserve (upper-body)
▪️Samuel Montembeault has suffered a minor injury
▪️Michael McNiven has been called up to serve as backup (emergency recall) pic.twitter.com/Ui0aDNxhiV
First period
- Alright, Primeau. You’re fourth in command. You’re carrying us now. Godspeed.
- Powerhouse (and Petry) in! It’s the little things.
- Habs are keeping up with Colorado nicely so far. We’re only four minutes in, but hey.
- Chiarot gets called for holding even though he wasn’t even touching MacKinnon. Maybe if you get too close to MacKinnon you get called. That must be it.
- Newhook opens the scoring. I’m torn. Alex is my hometown boy. Celebrate or no? I’ll clap while booing. Seems fair.
- Lehkonen drives to the net to finish off a pass by Toffoli but Kuemper is ready for him.
- A collective “ohhhh” from the crowd as the ref gets hit in the... place where you really don’t want to get hit with a hockey stick.
Second period
- The good news is, Primeau killed it in the first period.
- The bad news is, if SOG is any indicator, he’s about to get a taste of what Montembeault has gone through the last two games.
- I gotta say, we’re halfway through the second and this is going much better than expected.
- Getting on the scoreboard would make it that much better.
- I spoke one minute too early. The Avalanche capitalize on the power play. Again.
- What a save by Primeau! Totally thought it was a 3-0 game that time.
- A few 2-on-1 chances and the Habs still can’t find the back of the net.
- Lehky goal! We’ve got ourselves a Lehky goal!!
Third period
- The good news is, Primeau killed it again in the second period AND we got a Lehky goal.
- Hoffman sneaks in behind the defenceman and takes off on a breakaway. Alas, he fumbles at the net.
- We were in it for a minute but Kadri just made it 3-1 on the Avalanche’s 36th shot of the night.
- Hold your horses, we’ve got an offside challenge coming up...
- Ducharme won a challenge!
- Petry gets clipped with Kadri’s stick and is ushered to the bench.
- After review, Kadri gets called for a double minor and Petry gets called for interference. Okaaay...
- Suzuki ties it up on the power play! Who would have thought we’d be tied with Colorado with 10 minutes left? Not this gal.
- Oh no. Colorado is on the power play. This never ends well.
- A beauty pad save by Primeau pushes it to OT.
Overtime
- The good news is, Primeau has been amazing.
- And we got a point.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) At least the cannon gets its thing over with in a hurry
2) Now to review that high stick on Corey Perry from the Cup Final
1) Douglas Murray knew
