Canadiens @ Avalanche: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: NHL Network

In the Avalanche region: Altitude

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

The Colorado Avalanche have taken three-quarters of the points that have been available to them through 38 games, the second-best points percentage in the NHL. Following a 4-5-1 start, they’ve been racking up wins, and enter this game on a five-game winning streak.

They have had trouble getting the run to six games, however. Their last 17 games feature three streaks of five victories broken up by losses, so if you’re hoping for a Canadiens win, you’d like to see that pattern continue, but it will require cooling off some red-hot players in the Avalance lineup.

In this most recent five-game span, Mikko Rantanen has eight points, Nathan MacKinnon has seven, top defencemen Cale Makar and Devon Toews each have four, and the second-line duo of Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky has also been providing key contributions.

Montreal’s desire to keep pace was dealt a blow with news of an inury to Jonathan Drouin. One of Montreal’s most creative players over the past few weeks has been placed on Injured Reserve with an upper-body injury. There are also lingering issues for Jeff Petry and Josh Anderson that put their participation in tonight’s game in question.

Medical updates:



▪️Jeff Petry and Josh Anderson will be game-time decisions in Denver



▪️Jonathan Drouin has been placed on injured reserve (upper-body)



▪️Samuel Montembeault has suffered a minor injury



▪️Michael McNiven has been called up to serve as backup (emergency recall) pic.twitter.com/Ui0aDNxhiV — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 22, 2022

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Tyler Toffoli Nick Suzuki Jake Evans Laurent Dauphin Christian Dvorak Mike Hoffman Michael Pezzetta Rem Pitlick Josh Anderson Cédric Paquette Ryan Poehling Artturi Lehkonen

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Kale Clague Jeff Petry Ben Chiarot David Savard Alexander Romanov Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Cayden Primeau Michael McNiven

Colorado Avalanche projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Gabriel Landeskog Nathan MacKinnon Mikko Rantanen Andre Burakovsky Nazem Kadri Logan O'Connor Nicolas Aube-Kubel Alex Newhook J.T. Compher Tyson Jost Mikhail Maltsev Kiefer Sherwood

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Devon Toews Cale Makar Jack Johnson Samuel Girard Kurtis MacDermid Erik Johnson