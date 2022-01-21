Canadiens @ Golden Knights Top Six Minutes: Appreciating the little things

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game:
- Will the magical aura of Kent Hughes continue to sprinkle its fairy dust onto us and lead the Canadiens to a second straight win?
First period:
- If someone told you, exactly six months ago, that the starting line-up for the Montreal Canadiens on January 20 would feature Samuel Montembeault, Ryan Poehling and Michael Pezzetta; would you believe them?
- I know I wouldn’t, being still somewhat high on our Western Championship nectar.
- Anyone up for some shandy?
- No? How about some Chandy then? As in Stephenson. ‘Cause he just opened the scoring,
- Monty actually gets better and better, especially when we consider that the defence standing in front of him is the Swiss cheese of defences.
- You jonesing for some late night pizza?
- No? How about some Pezza then? As in Michael Pezzetta. He just scored again.
- And the most confusing thing of all is that none of us are confused by that anymore.
- Can Michael Pezzetta take the leap from the low 30s’ to the top five on this year’s T25U25? It’s certainly not impossible anymore.
- This is one weird year.
- Just give me a proper Romy hit, and I’ll fall back asleep with a smile on my thin lips.
Second Period:
- The Montreal Canadiens of this year is basically that Adele song: I had no time to choose, what I chose to do, so go easy on me.
- At least the power play is red hot right now! Goal three games in a row prior to this one.
- It’s the little victories in life...
- I was just about to write something on how the penalty kill looked composed, but then it collapsed and Vegas retakes the lead.
- A Wild Bill appeared. *Throws poke ball* *You can’t escape*.
- Wild Bill Karlsson now only has 37 goals left until he ties his season record of 43.
- Anyone think he’ll reach that level of goal scoring ever again?
- Speaking of goal scoring. HOW BOUT DEM HABS HUH?
- Anyone craving some toffee?
- No? Bet you still wouldn’t say no to some Toffoli though?
- Second game in a row with a Toffoli goal.
- Fourth(!) game in a row with a power play goal.
- Suddenly Montreal has a net presence on the advantage. I’m here for it, even if we’re simultaneously all in on the tank.
Third Period:
- Pietrangelo delays the game and another power play for the Canadiens.
- No luck this time around.
- Anyone looking for freedom?
- No? No Hasselhoff fans in the building?
- Hoffman fans then? Any of those?
- WE BETTER HOPE SO!
- The Habs have the lead and are currently in position for their first two-game winning streak this season.
- Yes, it is sad that the longest current winning streak is one win.
- But it’s the little victories...
- There has been a streak of three games in a row with a point though.
- Unfortunately two of those were OT-losses.
- Wow, that was a bad sequence.
- Missed forechecking in the neutral zone causes Josh Anderson to take a hooking penalty.
- It literally takes seven seconds of power play time until Marchessault has tied the game up again.
- It should never be that easy.
- There we go!
Keegan Kolesar is 6'2" and close to 230 pounds. #Habs Alexander Romanov does not care. pic.twitter.com/TA38m6sayw— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) January 21, 2022
- It’s the little things...
- And we’re off to overtime.
Overtime:
- Monty just robbed Wild Bill.
- What did you think, you wildling? Two goals in one night? This isn’t 2017/18.
- Shea Theodore ends it.
- Winning streak? Bah.
- Finally Kent Hughes knows what it’s like to lose as a Canadien.
- Welcome to the tank party, Kenty.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) The NHL needs a Most Improved award
2) The good ol’ days
1) Three points for him this week
