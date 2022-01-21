Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Kent Hughes’s background as an agent brings a new perspective to the Canadiens. [Daily Faceoff]
- Hughes made an impressive entrance in his first public appearance as Habs GM. [RDS]
- Without the hair or biceps of his predecessor, Hughes could not be visually more distinct from Marc Bergevin. But how will Hughes differ (or not) from Bergevin on more important matters? [Athlétique]
- Dominique Ducharme is eager to work with Hughes and is excited about the future. [La Presse]
- What’s next for the Habs? [The Hockey News]
- Is it time to embrace the Habs as currently the NHL’s worst team? [The Hockey Writers]
- The Habs have a front office that is pragmatic and cerebral, but could the fans be craving someone more emotional, asks Mikael Lalancette? [Le Soleil]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The latest rumours and reports on the NHL’s Top 13 RFAs of 2022. [Sportsnet]
- The top 10 pleasant surprises of the 2021-22 NHL season so far. [The Athletic]
- Inside Nazem Kadri’s career year. [ESPN]
- Are there any goaltending alternatives to Mikko Koskinen on the trade market for the Edmonton Oilers? [TSN]
- What is going wrong in Calgary from a defensive perspective? [TSN]
- The Vancouver Canucks have hired Rachel Doerrie to join their front office in an analytics role. [The Hockey News]
- Sami Vatanen, Valtteri Filppula, and Leo Komarov headline Finland’s men’s Olympic roster for the Beijing Olympics. [TSN]
- The disappointment of the NHL not participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics quickly turned to excitement for a handful of U.S. players at the World Juniors. [TSN]
- It is still the Shane Wright Draft... for now, says Bob McKenzie. [TSN]
