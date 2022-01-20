Canadiens @ Golden Knights: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 10:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Golden Knights region: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Coming off his greatest game with the Canadiens, Samuel Montembeault has gotten the call once again to take on the Vegas Golden Knights. Even scoring five goals, the Habs wouldn’t have come away with their regulation win versus the Dallas Stars without his effort in the crease.

That also means the defence’s issues locking down opposing teams continues, with little to suggest things are going to change without some personnel changes. Not surprisingly, that’s one of the areas Kent Hughes hinted at as being a major focus of his first moves. He wants to play an up-tempo style, and the first thing needed for that is to gain possession of the puck in the defensive zone.

Being such a late game for the hometown fans, we’ll all hope that the offence will stay as hot as it was on Tuesday evening. It’s been rare that the team has scored five goals in a game, but a second straight outburst would be welcome.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Tyler Toffoli Nick Suzuki Jake Evans Jonathan Drouin Rem Pitlick Josh Anderson Laurent Dauphin Christian Dvorak Mike Hoffman Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Artturi Lehkonen

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Kale Clague Jeff Petry Ben Chiarot David Savard Alexander Romanov Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Jonathan Marchessault William Karlsson Reilly Smith Will Carrier Chandler Stephenson Evgenii Dadonov Mattias Janmark Nicolas Roy Keegan Kolesar Brett Howden Nolan Patrick Michael Amadio

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brayden McNabb Alex Pietrangelo Shea Theodore Zach Whitecloud Ben Hutton Dylan Coghlan