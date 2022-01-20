 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens @ Golden Knights: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Will the Habs enjoy more good luck in Las Vegas?

By Justin Blades
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Five Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Vegas Golden Knights

How to watch

Start time: 10:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Golden Knights region: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Coming off his greatest game with the Canadiens, Samuel Montembeault has gotten the call once again to take on the Vegas Golden Knights. Even scoring five goals, the Habs wouldn’t have come away with their regulation win versus the Dallas Stars without his effort in the crease.

That also means the defence’s issues locking down opposing teams continues, with little to suggest things are going to change without some personnel changes. Not surprisingly, that’s one of the areas Kent Hughes hinted at as being a major focus of his first moves. He wants to play an up-tempo style, and the first thing needed for that is to gain possession of the puck in the defensive zone.

Being such a late game for the hometown fans, we’ll all hope that the offence will stay as hot as it was on Tuesday evening. It’s been rare that the team has scored five goals in a game, but a second straight outburst would be welcome.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Tyler Toffoli Nick Suzuki Jake Evans
Jonathan Drouin Rem Pitlick Josh Anderson
Laurent Dauphin Christian Dvorak Mike Hoffman
Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Artturi Lehkonen

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Kale Clague Jeff Petry
Ben Chiarot David Savard
Alexander Romanov Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Jonathan Marchessault William Karlsson Reilly Smith
Will Carrier Chandler Stephenson Evgenii Dadonov
Mattias Janmark Nicolas Roy Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden Nolan Patrick Michael Amadio

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Brayden McNabb Alex Pietrangelo
Shea Theodore Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton Dylan Coghlan

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Robin Lehner Logan Thompson

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 39: Montreal Canadiens @ Vegas Golden Knights

View all 2 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...