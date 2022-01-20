Report: Frederik Dichow has chosen Frölunda for next season

Frederik Dichow’s breakout season in HockeyAllsvenskan has drawn interest from most top Swedish clubs, and it seems that Dichow has made his choice as Johan Svensson reports that the Danish Olympian and Montreal Canadiens prospect has chosen Frölunda as the club to continue his development next season.

Dichow is currently second in save percentage in HockeyAllsvenskan at .928 and is fourth in GAA with 2.22. The Gnome, as he is fondly known around these pages, is one of the big reasons that Kristianstads IK, a team that was spared from relegation with an OT Game 5 deciding goal last season, is a top team in HockeyAllsvenskan this year.

Dichow will represent Denmark in the upcoming 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing in February. It will be Denmark’s first Olympic ice hockey tournament.

While Dichow’s agent, Morten Green, says that nothing has been signed yet, that is because free agency in Europe doesn’t start until the 1st of May. Svensson is one of the best Swedish hockey journalists and his sources are usually correct.

Får uppgifter på att Kristianstads Frederik Dichow gjort sitt val till nästa säsong. https://t.co/CJiAqkeElr — Johan Svensson (@MrMadhawk) January 20, 2022

Other Canadiens to have gone through the Frölunda system include Artturi Lehkonen and Mattias Norlinder.

