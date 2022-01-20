Thursday Habs Headlines: Fresh in the GM role, it’s time for Kent Hughes to break out the to-do list

Montreal News and Notes
- In his first press conference as GM, Kent Hughes admits he’s more excited about the challenges of his new role than the publicity that comes with it. [Sportsnet]
- Hughes’ to-do list starts with these five pressing items. [Ottawa Citizen]
- The NHL released the new dates for 12 Habs games. [EOTP]
- Jonathan Drouin has been fined $5K for cross-checking Dallas Stars’ Tyler Seguin during Tuesday’s matchup. [TSN]
- Even the numbers show that the Canadiens are currently the unluckiest team in the NHL. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- After having surgery on November 12, 2021, Jack Eichel is still a month or two away from making his Vegas Golden Knights debut. [Sportsnet]
- The hockey world was divided over Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl and reporter Jim Matheson’s tense exchange. [Yahoo Sports]
- Four of the Last Men In were named for the 2022 NHL All-Star game. [NHL]
- Winnipeg Jets’ Cole Perfetti is going from top prospect to top-six contributor at an accelerated pace. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...