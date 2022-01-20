 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Habs Headlines: Fresh in the GM role, it’s time for Kent Hughes to break out the to-do list

In today’s links, Hughes priorities on his to-do list, Drouin fined, rescheduled games announced, Perfetti’s accelerated pace, and more.

Montreal Canadiens Introduce Kent Hughes Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal News and Notes

  • In his first press conference as GM, Kent Hughes admits he’s more excited about the challenges of his new role than the publicity that comes with it. [Sportsnet]
  • Hughes’ to-do list starts with these five pressing items. [Ottawa Citizen]
  • The NHL released the new dates for 12 Habs games. [EOTP]
  • Jonathan Drouin has been fined $5K for cross-checking Dallas Stars’ Tyler Seguin during Tuesday’s matchup. [TSN]
  • Even the numbers show that the Canadiens are currently the unluckiest team in the NHL. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

