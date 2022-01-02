Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- With there now being less than a full lineup of healthy player throughout the entirety of the organization, the Canadiens and Rocket will be pausing operations until January 6, and that also comes with postponed games for Laval on January 5, 7, and 8. [Canadiens.com]
- According to Pierre LeBrun, yesterday’s opponent, the Florida Panthers, is one of the teams interested in acquiring the services of Ben Chiarot. [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The persistence of a woman in the Seattle crowd helped Vancouver Canucks trainer Red Hamilton get his malignant melanoma diagnosed and treated. [Sportsnet]
Thanks to you all, we have found her!— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 1, 2022
Our sincerest appreciation to all for sharing, this would not have been possible without your help. https://t.co/jbhOFDA7pA
- Willie O’Ree’s #22 will be retired by the Boston Bruins on January 18. [WCVB]
- Alexander Ovechkin is the new holder of the NHL’s power-play goals record. [NHL.com]
- An unruly Team Russia was ushered off the plane by police as it attempted to fly home from the World Juniors:
CTV News in Calgary confirms with local police Russia's World Juniors team kicked off Friday night flight. https://t.co/krqST7Zta0— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) January 1, 2022
- The IIHF is investigating the situation. [Sportsnet]
