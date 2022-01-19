Highlights and quotes from Kent Hughes’ press conference

The Montreal Canadiens announced that Kent Hughes will be the 18th general manager in team history on Tuesday, and on Wednesday he met the media from the Bell Centre ice along with owner Geoff Molson and Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton.

It will be the first opportunity to hear from Hughes and what his vision is for the organization. The 51-year-old Beaconsfield native was a player agent prior to taking the job with the Canadiens.

With Quartexx Management, Hughes represented a number of current and former NHL players, most notably Kris Letang, Patrice Bergeron, Vincent Lecavalier, and Darnell Nurse.

Geoff Molson started the press conference with a statement.

Geoff Molson: "We interviewed 11 candidates... We narrowed things down to three candidates and me and Jeff met with them. Over the weekend, we decided on our new GM." — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 19, 2022

Kent Hughes started the press conference with a statement in French before taking questions.

Kent Hughes: "This is somewhat a homecoming for me, and I'm proud to be back with the team of my childhood." — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 19, 2022

"No, I had no hesitation accepting this job," - Kent Hughes. — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) January 19, 2022

After just getting the job offer on Monday, he intends on taking time before making any changes.

Kent Hughes says his first order of business is to meet his team in Vegas and get to know his players. — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) January 19, 2022

Jeff Gorton responded to the fact that Kent Hughes was his best friend with a quick joke.

"No offence but Kent is not my best friend" - Jeff Gorton — Jared Book (@jaredbook) January 19, 2022

He says they have not had a friend relationship, but professional respect.

Hughes said Gorton and he discussed him joining the Rangers back in the day. But the conversation was short, because he wasn't prepared to leave his agency.

What changed?

"The Montreal Canadiens..." — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 19, 2022

This article will continue to be updated throughout the press conference.