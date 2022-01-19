 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Highlights and quotes from Kent Hughes’ press conference

The Canadiens’ leadership met the media on Wednesday.

Montreal Canadiens Introduce Kent Hughes Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens announced that Kent Hughes will be the 18th general manager in team history on Tuesday, and on Wednesday he met the media from the Bell Centre ice along with owner Geoff Molson and Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton.

It will be the first opportunity to hear from Hughes and what his vision is for the organization. The 51-year-old Beaconsfield native was a player agent prior to taking the job with the Canadiens.

With Quartexx Management, Hughes represented a number of current and former NHL players, most notably Kris Letang, Patrice Bergeron, Vincent Lecavalier, and Darnell Nurse.

Geoff Molson started the press conference with a statement.

Kent Hughes started the press conference with a statement in French before taking questions.

After just getting the job offer on Monday, he intends on taking time before making any changes.

Jeff Gorton responded to the fact that Kent Hughes was his best friend with a quick joke.

He says they have not had a friend relationship, but professional respect.

