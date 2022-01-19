Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Why the Habs chose the “intuitive” Kent Hughes to help lead a new era. [Sportsnet]
- Hughes is a “brilliant choice”, according to Mathias Brunet. [La Presse]
- The selection of Hughes is “outside the box,” says Stu Cowan. [Montreal Gazette]
- Hughes has “what it takes” for Montreal, says Ryan Kennedy. [The Hockey News]
- Pierre LeBrun reports that Hughes needed “some convincing” to take on his new role. [TSN (Video)]
- LeBrun also weighs in on how close the other candidates were. [The Athletic]
- Mike Johnson discusses what Hughes’s hire means for the Canadiens’ plans going forward. [TSN (Video)]
- Hughes will not be a “yes-man”, according to fellow Montrealer Jim Madigan, currently serving as Athletic Director for Northeastern University. [RDS]
- Hughes and Jeff Gorton form a winning partnership, says François Gagnon. [RDS]
- Vincent Lecavalier, a client of Hughes for 15 years, had high praise for the new GM. [RDS]
- Hughes’s ties to the province of his birth are indisputable. [La Presse]
- In other news, Jonathan Drouin says the last-place Habs need to “show up and start playing.” [TSN]
- Does Brendan Gallagher have a point when he questions the league’s handling of goaltender interference calls involving himself and his team? [The Hockey Writers]
- Did the Habs win the Max Pacioretty trade? [The Hockey Writers]
- Frederik Dichow will join Team Denmark for the Beijing Olympics. [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Willie O’Ree says that having his jersey retired by the Boston Bruins is “simply amazing.” [Sportsnet]
- “We will never let his name die”: How NHL players have been inspired by Willie O’Ree. [ESPN]
- The story of Herb Carnegie, widely regarded as the best Black player to never play in the NHL. [The Canadian Encyclopedia]
- When the skates come off, Corey Perry goes from “nightmare” to sentimental. [The Athletic]
- Leon Draisaitl was not pleased with Jim Matheson’s line of questioning at a press conference on Tuesday. [TSN (Video)]
- What’s up with the Edmonton Oilers anyway? Shayna Goldman analyzes an extended slump. [Sportsnet]
- Is this rock bottom for the Oilers? [The Athletic]
- The NHL and NHLPA are planning to lessen testing requirements for asymptomatic individuals. [Sportsnet]
- Dan O’Toole talks about life after SportsCentre. [The Athletic]
