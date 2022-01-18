Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Josh Anderson drives the net and pulls the puck in behind him In case you were wondering how he ended up in this situation. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Jan 18, 2022, 10:57pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Josh Anderson drives the net and pulls the puck in behind him Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images The offence has exploded in Texas. Josh Anderson keeps the goal parade going! pic.twitter.com/rP1oba13vi— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) January 19, 2022 In This Stream 2021-22 Game 38: Montreal Canadiens @ Dallas Stars TSM: That’s using your face! [Highlight] Josh Anderson drives the net and pulls the puck in behind him [Highlight] Christian Dvorak scores on the breakaway View all 8 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: That’s using your face! [Highlight] Christian Dvorak scores on the breakaway [Highlight] Tyler Toffoli complete the short-handed two-on-one [Highlight] Michael Pezzetta scores with his face [Highlight] Christian Dvorak gets the scoring under way with a power-play goal Habs @ Stars: Game thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...