Canadiens @ Stars: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 8:30 PM EST / 5:30 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Stars region: Bally Sports Southwest

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Just when you thought the Canadiens had put COVID behind them, it catches up with the team once more. This time, Cole Caufield and Joel Armia (who is no stranger to the protocol) have been infected, and will be out of the lineup for some time.

At least the coaches don’t need to search the couch cushions for replacement players this time around, as there were some scratches to choose from to fill out the spots in the forward group (we’ll have to wait to see their permutations). If this is the start of another pass through the team, however, more recalls may be needed later this week.

Montreal will be taking on a team from Dallas that ranks in the middle of the pack in offence, but fares much better on the power play, ranking sixth in that special-teams situation. Players Alexander Romanov and his fellow penalty-killers will need to keep an eye on tonight are Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz on the first unit, and then a second fivesome led from the back by Ryan Suter and Miro Heiskanen.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Tyler Toffoli Nick Suzuki Jake Evans Jonathan Drouin Rem Pitlick Josh Anderson Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Artturi Lehkonen Laurent Dauphin Christian Dvorak Mike Hoffman

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Kale Clague Jeff Petry Ben Chiarot David Savard Alexander Romanov Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Jacob Peterson Roope Hintz Joe Pavelski Denis Gurianov Jamie Benn Tyler Seguin Michael Raffl Radek Faksa Luke Glendening Rhett Gardner Riley Damiani Joel Kiviranta

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ryan Suter Miro Heiskanen Esa Lindell John Klingberg Joel Hanley Jani Hakanpaa