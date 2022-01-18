 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens @ Stars: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

COVID strikes the Habs again, who will be down two right-wingers for tonight’s contest.

By Justin Blades
Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Dallas Stars

How to watch

Start time: 8:30 PM EST / 5:30 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Stars region: Bally Sports Southwest
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Just when you thought the Canadiens had put COVID behind them, it catches up with the team once more. This time, Cole Caufield and Joel Armia (who is no stranger to the protocol) have been infected, and will be out of the lineup for some time.

At least the coaches don’t need to search the couch cushions for replacement players this time around, as there were some scratches to choose from to fill out the spots in the forward group (we’ll have to wait to see their permutations). If this is the start of another pass through the team, however, more recalls may be needed later this week.

Montreal will be taking on a team from Dallas that ranks in the middle of the pack in offence, but fares much better on the power play, ranking sixth in that special-teams situation. Players Alexander Romanov and his fellow penalty-killers will need to keep an eye on tonight are Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz on the first unit, and then a second fivesome led from the back by Ryan Suter and Miro Heiskanen.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Tyler Toffoli Nick Suzuki Jake Evans
Jonathan Drouin Rem Pitlick Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Artturi Lehkonen
Laurent Dauphin Christian Dvorak Mike Hoffman

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Kale Clague Jeff Petry
Ben Chiarot David Savard
Alexander Romanov Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Jacob Peterson Roope Hintz Joe Pavelski
Denis Gurianov Jamie Benn Tyler Seguin
Michael Raffl Radek Faksa Luke Glendening
Rhett Gardner Riley Damiani Joel Kiviranta

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Ryan Suter Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell John Klingberg
Joel Hanley Jani Hakanpaa

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jake Oettinger Braden Holtby

