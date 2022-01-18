 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Who needs a Tank?

Montreal hasn’t needed to break out the traditional means of tanking a season to get to the basement, updates on Price, Gallagher, and other injured Habs, the Oilers’ perennial struggles, jersey retirements for Chris Pronger and Willie O’Ree, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The Habs haven’t tanked in the traditional method...but that clearly hasn’t been a problem. [Sportsnet]
  • The Habs’ new policy on injury updates is clearly in effect, as we got updates on all the players who are currently out with injuries. [Canadiens]
  • Carey Price is still out indefinitely, but he will be re-beginning rehab for his knee. [TSN | Sportsnet | Montreal Gazette]
  • How the pandemic is making the Canadiens’ GM search difficult. [The Athletic]
  • Ben Chiarot is among a number of defensemen who could find themselves in a different jersey after the trade deadline. [The Athletic]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Jake Muzzin wants to bring more to the table than he currently is. [TSN]
  • Pavel Francouz continues to electrify in the shootout, but he’s only getting these opportunities because Darcy Kuemper is hurt, and that’s a problem for the Avalanche. [The Athletic]
  • When it rains, it pours, and that’s what the OIlers are finding with the penalty kill. [TSN]
  • Quebec lags behind other parts of Canada when it comes to recruiting players. [TVA Sports]
  • Willie O’Ree will finally have his jersey retired today. [NHL | Yahoo Sports]
  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher pleads guilty to third-degree charges of sexual assault. [Sportsnet]
  • The Jets have arrived at a critical point in their season. [Sportsnet]
  • Chris Pronger chugs a beer to celebrate his jersey retirement, to the delight of the internet. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Fire at an ice rink is not something you’d expect. Fortunately, no one was hurt when a Zamboni exploded at a rink in Kentucky. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Sam Bennett is enjoying the new scenery, and it shows in his play. [Sportsnet]

