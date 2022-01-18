Tuesday Habs Headlines: Who needs a Tank?

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Habs haven’t tanked in the traditional method...but that clearly hasn’t been a problem. [Sportsnet]
- The Habs’ new policy on injury updates is clearly in effect, as we got updates on all the players who are currently out with injuries. [Canadiens]
- Carey Price is still out indefinitely, but he will be re-beginning rehab for his knee. [TSN | Sportsnet | Montreal Gazette]
- How the pandemic is making the Canadiens’ GM search difficult. [The Athletic]
- Ben Chiarot is among a number of defensemen who could find themselves in a different jersey after the trade deadline. [The Athletic]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Jake Muzzin wants to bring more to the table than he currently is. [TSN]
- Pavel Francouz continues to electrify in the shootout, but he’s only getting these opportunities because Darcy Kuemper is hurt, and that’s a problem for the Avalanche. [The Athletic]
- When it rains, it pours, and that’s what the OIlers are finding with the penalty kill. [TSN]
- Quebec lags behind other parts of Canada when it comes to recruiting players. [TVA Sports]
- Willie O’Ree will finally have his jersey retired today. [NHL | Yahoo Sports]
- Former NHLer Reid Boucher pleads guilty to third-degree charges of sexual assault. [Sportsnet]
- The Jets have arrived at a critical point in their season. [Sportsnet]
- Chris Pronger chugs a beer to celebrate his jersey retirement, to the delight of the internet. [Yahoo Sports]
- Fire at an ice rink is not something you’d expect. Fortunately, no one was hurt when a Zamboni exploded at a rink in Kentucky. [Yahoo Sports]
- Sam Bennett is enjoying the new scenery, and it shows in his play. [Sportsnet]
