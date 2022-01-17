Canadiens @ Coyotes Top Six Minutes: Cementing their spot

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Who will get to draft first overall? There is a lot at stake in todays game, the Coyotes or the Canadiens who will win most, by losing?

First Period

No early power play for the Canadiens, the referees decided it wasn’t a puck out, controversy after a minute.

Montreal is 2-20-2 when scored first upon, so naturally Arizona scores early, and the game is already lost.

Power Kill™️ - This power play is s bad that I seriously considering removing the PowerKill™️ from the Top Six Minutes.

... and Montreal goes 2-0 down.

The net is a centimeter off, and the officiating crew sees it!

Boom!! Pitlick the Elder! 2-1, don’t get to close guys.

Oh, Caufield.

Second Period

Arizona takes a two goal lead thanks to some nifty work from Moser.

Can you decline a power play?

Please?

Breakaway for the Coyotes, but Primeau saves.

Drouin with a good shot that Poehling deflects into the net.

Power play to the Arizonians.

Twenty seconds after it finished, the Coyotes scores; but Montreal challenges. Good goal. and Coyotes goes back on the power play. ‘

I am not even sure about goalie interference anymore, you could flip a coin it would be more honest.

Third Period

Montembeault replaces Primeau.

Romanov can sure destroy people.

Power play Arizona.

Hoffman to the sin-bin.

5-2, Arizona. Empty net goal for the win, or is it a loss (draft wise)?

Thank Maurice this game is over.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Save some for tomorrow

2) Everybody cries

1) This is kind of like a parade