Monday Habs Headlines: Rem Pitlick looking to make his mark in Montreal

In today’s links, Pitlick looks forward to playing in one of the biggest hockey cities, veterans who Gorton should keep around, Dichow’s promising season, Russian coach fired for kicking a player, and more.

NHL: JAN 13 Canadiens at Blackhawks Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Rem Pitlick is looking to make his offensive stride in one of the biggest hockey cities. [RDS]
  • Five veterans Jeff Gorton should keep on the payroll during the transition period. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Frederik Dichow is having one of the most promising seasons of the Canadiens’ prospects. [Journal de Montreal]
  • The Canadiens miserable season by the numbers. [RDS]
  • Habs players might be on the move come NHL Trade Deadline time. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Russian junior hockey coach was promptly relieved of his duties after being caught on video giving his player a swift kick to the side. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Due to his talent, teams will have to consider inviting Evander Kane to join their squad, then it’s up to him to prove he belongs there. [Toronto Star]
  • Takeaways from the Toronto Maple Leafs “roller coaster” of a win over the St. Louis Blues. [Sportsnet]
  • Boston Bruins forward Karson Kuhlman was placed on waivers on Sunday. [Boston Hockey Now]

