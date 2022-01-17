Monday Habs Headlines: Rem Pitlick looking to make his mark in Montreal

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Rem Pitlick is looking to make his offensive stride in one of the biggest hockey cities. [RDS]
- Five veterans Jeff Gorton should keep on the payroll during the transition period. [The Hockey Writers]
- Frederik Dichow is having one of the most promising seasons of the Canadiens’ prospects. [Journal de Montreal]
- The Canadiens miserable season by the numbers. [RDS]
- Habs players might be on the move come NHL Trade Deadline time. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Russian junior hockey coach was promptly relieved of his duties after being caught on video giving his player a swift kick to the side. [Yahoo Sports]
- Due to his talent, teams will have to consider inviting Evander Kane to join their squad, then it’s up to him to prove he belongs there. [Toronto Star]
- Takeaways from the Toronto Maple Leafs “roller coaster” of a win over the St. Louis Blues. [Sportsnet]
- Boston Bruins forward Karson Kuhlman was placed on waivers on Sunday. [Boston Hockey Now]
Loading comments...