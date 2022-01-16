Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Josh Anderson should be in the lineup tomorrow afternoon in Arizona. [TSN]
- The Canadiens’ general manager race is down to Mathieu Darche, Daniel Brière, and Kent Hughes. Hughes is still deciding whether he wants to take on such a role. [Sportsnet]
- Darche’s services are in high demand:
Mathieu Darche is scheduled for an interview later next week for the Ducks GM job.— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 15, 2022
Around the league and elsewhere
- Former NHLer Reid Boucher recently reached a plea deal after being charged with sexually assaulting the 12-year-old daughter of his billet parents when he was 17. [Detroit Free Press (paywall)]
- Lou Lamoriello stated he was unaware of the situation when Boucher was drafted by the New Jersey Devils back in 2011. [The Athletic]
- Eric Staal has signed with the Iowa Wild of the AHL as he tries to work into game shape for the Olympics. [NHL.com]
- John Klingbebrg trade talks are heating up. [Sportsnet]
- As previously suggested, Claude Julien will be the head coach or Team Canada at the Olympics. [Bangor Daily News]
