 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sunday Habs Headlines: Josh Anderson set to return on Monday

In today’s links, the Canadiens get a forward back, the final GM candidates, and some Olympics news.

By Justin Blades
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: NOV 29 Canucks at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Josh Anderson should be in the lineup tomorrow afternoon in Arizona. [TSN]
  • The Canadiens’ general manager race is down to Mathieu Darche, Daniel Brière, and Kent Hughes. Hughes is still deciding whether he wants to take on such a role. [Sportsnet]
  • Darche’s services are in high demand:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher recently reached a plea deal after being charged with sexually assaulting the 12-year-old daughter of his billet parents when he was 17. [Detroit Free Press (paywall)]
  • Lou Lamoriello stated he was unaware of the situation when Boucher was drafted by the New Jersey Devils back in 2011. [The Athletic]
  • Eric Staal has signed with the Iowa Wild of the AHL as he tries to work into game shape for the Olympics. [NHL.com]
  • John Klingbebrg trade talks are heating up. [Sportsnet]
  • As previously suggested, Claude Julien will be the head coach or Team Canada at the Olympics. [Bangor Daily News]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...