Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The list of potential GM candidates has been narrowed down to three. [Sportsnet]
- Meanwhile, a familiar name is being reconsidered for the general manager job. [TSN]
- Defenseman Calvin de Haan was fined for tripping Cole Caufield. [NHL]
- Despite the outcome of their last game, the Canadiens do deserve some sympathy for how the game played out. [RDS]
- The NHL still hasn’t done enough to prevent needless retaliatory fights. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Former Tampa Bay off-ice officials have filed a lawsuit, alleging that they were fired for complaining that their superior was making racist comments. [Tampa Bay Times]
- LA Kings athletic trainer Aisha Visram made history, becoming the first woman to serve behind the bench during a regular season NHL game. [Sportsnet]
- A familiar face will be behind the bench for Team Canada. [NHL]
- The league will still continue to investigate Evander Kane. [Canucks Army]
- The World Juniors are expected to be postponed to August. [TSN]
- Coach Vladimir Gromilik was let go for this incident:
This Russian coach (Vladimir Gromilin) has been fired. Good riddance. #MHLhttps://t.co/5Mwx5b1Kwp https://t.co/A1S1Lq7EPd— Elite Prospects (@eliteprospects) January 14, 2022
