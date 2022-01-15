 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Habs Headlines: Canadiens to select GM from remaining candidates soon

In today’s links, the GM search is nearly complete, an old name is being considered again, and history was made in the NHL.

By Aruny Siv
Montreal Canadiens Press Conference With Jeff Gorton Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The list of potential GM candidates has been narrowed down to three. [Sportsnet]
  • Meanwhile, a familiar name is being reconsidered for the general manager job. [TSN]
  • Defenseman Calvin de Haan was fined for tripping Cole Caufield. [NHL]
  • Despite the outcome of their last game, the Canadiens do deserve some sympathy for how the game played out. [RDS]
  • The NHL still hasn’t done enough to prevent needless retaliatory fights. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Former Tampa Bay off-ice officials have filed a lawsuit, alleging that they were fired for complaining that their superior was making racist comments. [Tampa Bay Times]
  • LA Kings athletic trainer Aisha Visram made history, becoming the first woman to serve behind the bench during a regular season NHL game. [Sportsnet]
  • A familiar face will be behind the bench for Team Canada. [NHL]
  • The league will still continue to investigate Evander Kane. [Canucks Army]
  • The World Juniors are expected to be postponed to August. [TSN]
  • Coach Vladimir Gromilik was let go for this incident:

